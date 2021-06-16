Royal Ascot Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Wednesday's tips and insight in one place

Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot: Love in deep but ready to perform

It's a big day for Ryan at Royal Ascot with six rides booked including Prince Of Wales's Stakes favourite Love on her first appearance since winning the Yorkshire Oaks...

Ryan says: "You clearly have to respect every horse in here, and Lord North is a top-class operator on his day as he showed when dismissing Addeybb in this race last season and winning in Dubai last time, but he will be need to be on a going day to deal with Love and Armory. We haven't seen Love since she won the Yorkshire Oaks last August, but Aidan has just been waiting for better ground for her, and she will get that here."

"This will be the deepest pool she has swum in class-wise - and her first run over this 1m2f trip - but this is a wide-margin winner of an Oaks and a Guineas we are talking about here and it will take a good colt, or mare, to beat her here."

No. 7 (6) Love (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien: Benaud took us by surprise last time out

Joseph has three more entries on Wednesday, lining up a competitive pair in the 15:05, where Benaud is a real challenger.

Joseph says: "Benaud is a horse that we've always like, but it took time for the penny to drop with him. We were thrilled with his seasonal return at Naas last month. We expected him to need the run as he doesn't overly exert himself at home, but he ran out the cosy winner, relishing the longer trip.

"We had considered running him in the King George V Handicap, but that can be a tough race to get into from off the pace and that is his style of running, so we are going to take a chance on his stamina for this longer trip and run him in this. There should be more to come from him and this firmer ground should be fine for him too. He's an interesting contender and we are looking forward to seeing how he fares."

No. 2 (7) Benaud (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Royal Ascot Tips: Dreamer and King among Kevin Blake's bets on Day 2

Kevin Blake picks a trio of tips for Wednesday at Royal Ascot including one in the Queen Mary Stakes...

Kevin says: "The first race of interest is the Queen Mary Stakes (14:30) for the fastest two-year-old fillies in the land. It has been a happy hunting ground for Wesley Ward over the years, with him having won it four times in the past. He looks set to have a big contender in Twilight Gleaming.

"Being very much a European-bred filly, it remains to be seen if she has the imposing physicality that many of Ward's American-bred two-year-olds have become known for at this meeting, but she is sure to know her job extremely well and based on her winning performance at Belmont is likely to show plenty of early pace.

"However, one that may fly under the radar is the Stuart Williams-trained Desert Dreamer. She has looked particularly fast in winning both her starts at Newmarket, travelling very strongly indeed in traffic and showing a fine turn of foot when getting room. A race like this over a stiff five furlongs where the pace is fierce from the outset promises to suit her well."

Royal Ascot Day 2 Tips: Taipan is Tony Calvin's best bet with step up in trip set to suit

Day two at Royal Ascot looks very hard from a punting perspective but that hasn't stopped our resident tipster Tony Calvin putting up six bets on the afternoon...

Tony says: "My two against the field are Taipan and impressive Yarmouth winner Kemari, but the former is the more attractive bet at 13.012/1 or bigger on the Exchange.

"The Sportsbook's opening 16/1 on Monday morning about one of the form horses was huge, and he was quickly backed into 14s and then 10s, and I think he is still a bet at any double-figure odds on the exchange.

"I know he has his stamina to prove, and he is largely bred along the lines of a 1m2f horse, but we know his sire Frankel is a big stamina influence and this horse's run-style has been screaming that a step up in distance is needed."

Royal Ascot Day 2 lays: Lay Lady Bowthorpe in the Duke Of Cambridge

Our lay bet specialist, Patrick Weaver, picks out his horses to oppose on the second day of Royal Ascot, where he believes Lady Bowthorpe will need to be at her best to win the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes...

Patrick says: "why lay an in-form mare that is a Group winner over the trip at the track? The answer is their respective odds. Despite there being just half a length between them at Newmarket, Lady Bowthorpe is 15/8, Queen Power 9/2 and Lavender's Blue is 12s in the Betfair Sportsbook. The race was run at a muddling pace, and many that watched it felt that Kieran Shoemark had nicked the race off Lady Bowthorpe's better-fancied rivals. Given a true-run race, any of the three could win.

"Not only do we have the runner-up and third in the Betfair Dahlia running for us but three others that turned in fast times on their latest start."

Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Timeform pick out their three best bets on the second day of Royal Ascot.

Timeform say: "Finest Sound has progressed well this season, putting up an excellent effort when runner-up in a red-hot handicap at Nottingham before registering a narrow success at Haydock.

"The talented runner-up very much had the run of the race at Haydock, so Finest Sound did well under the circumstances to get on top close home. He is well handicapped from just a 3 lb higher mark and showed when second in last year's Britannia Stakes that this stiff mile plays to his strengths, so another bold bid is on the cards."