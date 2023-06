Podcast panel preview Royal Ascot 2023 (June 20-24)

Provide expert analysis of the key races

Recommend their best bets for the five days

Royal Ascot 2023 anticipation will reach fever pitch on 13 June when the Racing...Only Bettor preview will be streaming on Betfair social channels (YouTube, Twitter and Facebook) from 7pm.

Vanessa Ryle, Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, Dan Barber and Barry Orr will look forward to five glorious days of racing and cover everything you need to know from Tuesday's starting stalls to the finish line on Saturday.

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British sporting summer and features the world's best Flat racing horses.

From the opening Queen Anne Stakes to the day five Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, there are eight Group 1 contests across the meeting.

The panel will be discussing the main races and sharing their expert knowledge exclusively on Racing...Only Bettor.

They will dissect the fields and form, share their insights and tips for the week, telling you where they think the value may lie in the Betfair markets.

They will wrap up with their NAP for the week - the one they think you absolutely must back at Royal Ascot 2023.

Make sure you come back right here at 7pm on 13 June to watch the live stream that we'll embed in this very story!

Here on Betting.Betfair we will have daily tips, expert analysis and insight from our ambassadors on all five days of Royal Ascot.