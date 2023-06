Tips for evey day of Royal Ascot from KB

6/1 6.80 Wellington looks world class in QEII Jubilee Stakes

Day One

"The market has opened up a bit in recent days, but 20/1 looks seriously appetising about Mutasaabeq. He certainly has a chance of hitting the frame and at 20/121.00 that would have you in business. I certainly wouldn't rule him out of winning either."

Back Mutasaabeq each-way @ 20/1 Bet now

"Barnwell Boy is a horse I like a lot, he is 25/126.00 for this but also the favourite for the Windsor Castle. I have failed to find any chat as to where he is going but he won over 6f at Goodwood last time and it was really impressive. Chase it up if you haven't seen it.

"There was loads of talk about Unquestionable before his debut. He was beaten but wasn't given a hard time. He is 16/117.00 or so for the Coventry, haven't heard for sure that he is a runner but he is worth keeping in your mind."

"Givemethebeatboys was very good at Navan. He came from an unpromising position on the near side to win and nothing else on the card did the same."

Possible bets: Barnwell Boy 25/126.00, Unquestionable 16/117.00, Givemethebeatboys 14/115.00

"It's a big ask for Dramatised to get the better of this field. These Aussie sprinters are out of season. You can get away with such things with geldings and colts but not fillies.

"At a massive price Mooniesta has been forgotten about. She was fourth in race last yr, beaten last time but I would be extremely forgiving of that. I suspect by the time she gets to Ascot she will be blooming."

Back Mooniesta each-way @ 33/1 Bet now

"You can poke and prod at most of them in this race to some extent. I don't want to fully buy into Chaldean. Cicero's Gift and Mostab were impressive but the clock doesn't necessarily back them up.

"Almost by a process of elimination I find myself thinking Isaac Shelby is the bet."

Back Isaac Shelby @ 7/1 Bet now

Day Two

"This is a super race. My Prospero is the one I like. He is still low-milage and has only had seven runs. He will be bang on for a return for a mile-and-a-quarter. He is a very solid prospect."

Back My Prospero @ 7/2 Bet now

"Jumbly has been trained for Royal Ascot. She had a smashing run on comeback. The winner then was a very good mare. Joseph O'Brien's fillies are taking a real big jump forward on their first runs and this is the red circle race for her."

Back Jumbly @ 2/1 Bet now

Day Three

"Lumiere Rock is going to run for Joseph O'Brien. You can look at form and say she is not up to this level but the form may get a boost from the Prix de Diane. She is crying out for this trip and course will suit her well."

Back Lumiere Rock @ 16/1 Bet now

"Coltrane has been a late bloomer. Course and distance and ground are all A1 for him. He is favourite but a very solid one."

Back Coltrane @ 3/1 Bet now

Day Four

"I like Navassa Island. Michael O'Callaghan does well with his breezers. I saw her give a run full of promise. I think this race is the target for Navassa Island and 8/18.80 is a big price. I am surprised that she is not shorter.

Back Navassa Island @ 8/1 Bet now

"Tahiyra has an awful lot of class and got the job done. I think the course and distance will suit her well. One of interest is Electric Eyes, if she was to turn up she would be interesting. "

Possible bet: Electric Eyes @ 12/113.00

Day Five

"I like Hukum, always have and think he has been underrated in the past. He will take an awful lot of whacking here. For me, he just wins."

Back Hukum @ 13/82.62 Bet now

"Wellington is one of the best sprinters in the world now. He was 121 in best racehorse in the world's best horse race rankings. That is high level stuff. He should be up there amongst the market leaders."

Back Wellington @ 6/16.80 Bet now

NAP of the week

