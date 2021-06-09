To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot 2021: Racing...Only Bettor podcast two part special

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore in action at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2021 runs 15-19 June so we've got two special podcasts to whet your appetite including one with Betfair ambassadors Ryan Moore and Joseph O'Brien on their rides and runners...

"Part Two is a unique opportunity to get festival insight from two Betfair Ambassadors who will be at the centre of the action at Royal Ascot in 2021."

Part One - Hugh Cahill, Kevin Blake and Tony Calvin on the best bets at Royal Ascot

Host Hugh Cahill is joined by podcast regulars Kevin Blake and Tony Calvin to preview all 17 races across the five days of Royal Ascot - an unmissable opportunity get our experts' tips.

Kevin is a Betfair ambassador and one of Ireland's leading racing authorities. He offers the inside track on the many horses making the trip from Ireland to Royal Ascot.

Tony is one of Betting.Betfair's longest-serving racing columnists and a forthright voice on the podcast every week as well as in his popular tipping columns.

Don't miss the opportunity to get unrivalled betting insight from the team for all five days.

Listen to the pod below:

Part Two - Ryan Moore and Joseph O'Brien on their hopes for Royal Ascot

A unique opportunity to get Royal Ascot insight from two Betfair Ambassadors who will be at the centre of the action in 2021.

Ryan Moore knows better than most what it takes to win at Royal Ascot, setting a modern-day record with nine winners at the festival in 2015. Since then he's continued to rack up successes and in 2021 he'll be targeting more.

Ryan Moore Ascot 956.jpg

Joseph O'Brien won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in his former career as a jockey. After building a formidable reputation as a trainer, he's set to field runners in big races at the festival this year including the Coronation Stakes and Diamond Jubilee. Listen to the show to get his exclusive views on their chances.

