Coronation Stakes

16:20 Royal Ascot, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Comhra (Jim Bolger/ William Buick)

Roscommon maiden winner at two and took a big step forward fitted with cheekpieces when chasing home Tahiyra and Meditate in the Irish 1000 Guineas, keeping on well. Place chance if the headgear works as well once more.

2. Mammas Girl (Richard Hannon/ Kevin Stott)

Raced solely at Newmarket, winning her first two starts, showing an excellent turn of foot and finishing strongly in the Nell Gwyn on her return. Well held in the 1000 Guineas, though, and needs to leave that firmly behind.

3. Meditate (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Last season's Albany winner who signed off her two-year-old campaign with victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and left behind a tame return in the 1000 Guineas with a good second to Tahiyra in the Irish equivalent, sticking to her task (the closest she's got to her in three goes). Place claims.

4. Queen For You (John & Thady Gosden/ Robert Havlin)

Bred in the purple (her dam won this in 2012) and overcame inexperience to make a striking winning debut in six-runner novice on the straight 1m here last month. Much improved when edged out by Sounds of Heaven at York next time, still looking a little green, and will go on progressing. Big player.

No. 4 (1) Queen For You (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

5. Remarquee (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Won her first two starts, edging ahead late in the Fred Darling on her return. Still looked green when well held in the 1000 Guineas next time and can do better at this trip as she gets to grips with her job.

6. Sounds of Heaven (Jessica Harrington/ Ronan Whelan)

Took a big step forward when making a successful return in listed 1m race at York, showing good speed and responding well to edge out Queen For You. Well bred and she could have even more to offer.

No. 6 (5) Sounds Of Heaven SBK 14/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

7. Tahiyra (Dermot Weld/ Chris Hayes)

Clear of the remainder when second to Mawj in the 1000 Guineas on her return, her only defeat, and she kept on readily when landing the Irish equivalent at the Curragh from Meditate and Comhra. There is more to come from her and another Group 1 awaits.