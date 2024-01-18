</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Watch Rachael's Review: Win showed there's more to come from classy Quilixios

Rachael Blackmore

18 January 2024 New Series sees Rachael review winning runs Quilixios tanked along in Naas win He's a favourite horse says Betfair's Blackmore Each week Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore will review one of her key races from the past seven days and discuss how the race played out from the jockey's perspective. In this launch episode Betfair's Lauren Hayhoe quizzes Rachael on her win on board Quilixios at Naas on 12th January 2024 - a victory that took Rachael's Serial Winners' Fund total to £150K for charity. Here's Rachael on her win with Quilixios at Naas on Friday 12 January. The quotes have edited for clarity and concision. "I was very happy to take a lead. that was my plan. He jumped so well over the first two, tanking away. I decided to let him stride on. "He had never really carried me in his previous run at Punchestown, so I was delighted with him. He jumped the first two really well and was travelling with more enthusiasm and zest than he had done previously." Watch Rachael's Review "His jumping in Limerick was very [to the] right but he was a lot straighter at Punchestown and thankfully he was very good at Naas, with no signs of him jumping too right... "He is a classy horse - a Triumph Hurdle winner - and he has so much ability. When you get to ride horses like him, and they jump from fence to fence, it is really enjoyable for a jockey. "Henry [DeBromhead] will discuss with Cheveley Park whether we go back to Cheltenham with Quilixios. But we are really happy with him. He quickened nicely up the straight and, on the whole, it was a really solid round of jumping from him. He will progress again." Now Read Serial Winners Fund: Pot hits £150k mark with Quilixios win Watch Serial Winners - Rachael Blackmore The quotes have edited for clarity and concision.</yt-formatted-string></p><p>"I was very happy to take a lead. that was my plan. He jumped so well over the first two, tanking away. I decided to let him stride on.</p><p>"He had never really carried me in his previous run at Punchestown, so I was delighted with him. He jumped the first two really well and was travelling with more enthusiasm and zest than he had done previously."</p><hr><h3>Watch Rachael's Review</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="670" height="377" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JYpbBMKS_Sk" title="Rachael's Reviews | Quilixios wins at Naas | Episode 1" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

"His jumping in Limerick was very [to the] right but he was a lot straighter at Punchestown and thankfully he was very good at Naas, with no signs of him jumping too right...

"He is a classy horse - a Triumph Hurdle winner - and he has so much ability. When you get to ride horses like him, and they jump from fence to fence, it is really enjoyable for a jockey.

"Henry [DeBromhead] will discuss with Cheveley Park whether we go back to Cheltenham with Quilixios. But we are really happy with him. He quickened nicely up the straight and, on the whole, it was a really solid round of jumping from him. He will progress again."

Watch Serial Winners - Rachael Blackmore

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

