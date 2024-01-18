"His jumping in Limerick was very [to the] right but he was a lot straighter at Punchestown and thankfully he was very good at Naas, with no signs of him jumping too right...
"He is a classy horse - a Triumph Hurdle winner - and he has so much ability. When you get to ride horses like him, and they jump from fence to fence, it is really enjoyable for a jockey.
"Henry [DeBromhead] will discuss with Cheveley Park whether we go back to Cheltenham with Quilixios. But we are really happy with him. He quickened nicely up the straight and, on the whole, it was a really solid round of jumping from him. He will progress again."
