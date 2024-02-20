Watch Rachael Blackmore's Replays: Lantry Lady has big future after win

Lady Lantry triumphs on return at Gowran Park

Rachael bided her time before brilliant finish

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore enjoyed a successful weekend with two winners that boosted her Serial Winners' Fund to £170K.

She spoke to Betfair's Lauren Hayhoe about Lady Lantry's win at Gowran Park on Saturday - a runner the Betfair ambassador had highlighted in the her Betting.Betfair column on Friday.

Here's an abridged version of what Rachael said about Lady Lantry's win.

"I was pleased to get back on Lantry Lady for this ride. She won over course and distance on her most recent run last March. She has had her problems so it was great to see her out again.

"We were hopeful coming into this race, although every race is hard to win. The started panned out how I expected. Doyen Ta Win usually goes off and makes the running and that's what happened here.

"You have to ride your own race and horse to keep it in a good rhythmn. If you go and chase the horse in front it can be to your detriment. I was quite happy with the start. The ground was testing but she handles it well.

"I started to close the gap on the leader. There was a bit of a climb up the hill where we sat in the position we had. Into the straight, I came into the middle of the track.

"We jumped the second last nicely engouh. I started to squeeze with my legs and we quickened up down to the last. I felt my mare might just have more in the tank. She handled the ground really well and galloped to the line."

