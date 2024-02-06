Here's a selection of Rachael's comments on the win.
"It was a full field. I jumped off and was going as quick as I could down the first. I ended up in the position I wanted to be in.
"Heart Wood was travelling and jumping nicely early on.
"There were about 20,000 people on course. It was a brilliant crowd and it always is.
"I was encouraging him forward. He is a really straightforward horse to ride. He had been knocking on the door in his three runs since coming from France. The owners have had to be a bit patient with him but he rewarded that in this race.
"You have open ditches and plain fences at Leopardstown. They are more of a jumping test but I don't approach them any differently.
"Willie Mullins' Chavez was kicking on ahead and when one of his horses does that you never know if they are going to come back. But as a jockey you cannot panic. You just ride the horse you are on. If you force your horse along it won't work out for you.
"I gave him a squeeze down to the last and he galloped well to the line. I was confident in my lad and he won well."
