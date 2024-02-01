</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Watch Rachael Blackmore's Replays: Aint That A Shame's fantastic Thyestes win
Rachael Blackmore
01 February 2024 Rachael Blackmore took time out from gearing up for this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival to talk through her win on board Ain't That A Shame in the Thyestes Handicap Chase...

Rewatch Thyestes win with Rachael
Win took Rachael's Serial Winners fund to £155K
Watch Coaching Carter Episode 2

Last Thursday (25 January), Rachael Blackmore won the Thyestes Handicap Chase - one of Ireland's major handicap chases - and here she talks to Betfair's Lauren Hayhoe about the race at Gowran Park.

Watch Rachael's Replay Episode 2...

Rachael's Replay

Here's a selection of Rachael's comments on the win.

"The Thyestes is a fantastic race and one everyone wants to win it. I was delighted to win it for Henry De Bromhead.

"All these handicaps are very competitive, there is a lot of money on offer and very little room out there.

"Aint That A Shame is headstrong and he was really travelling at the start. I needed slow him down and relax him.

"Five out I was very happy with where I was. There was quite a climb after that. He was still travelling well. We were moving up. I wanted to stay on the outer line if I could. My lad just had a bit more pace than Glengouly at this point.

"I had to keep my lad straight over the last. Glengouly was coming all the time. He headed us after the last but Aint That A Shame battled back really well to win.

"I could hear the crowd roaring. It was an unbelievable crowd for a Thursday. Gowran does a brilliant job. It was a fantastic race to win."

Read Rachael Blackmore's Betfair column for her exclusive preview of all her Dublin Racing Festival runners.

Home Horse Racing Rachael Blackmore Watch Rachael Blackmore's Replays: Aint That A Shame's fantastic Thyestes win