Here's a selection of Rachael's comments on the win.
"The Thyestes is a fantastic race and one everyone wants to win it. I was delighted to win it for Henry De Bromhead.
"All these handicaps are very competitive, there is a lot of money on offer and very little room out there.
"Aint That A Shame is headstrong and he was really travelling at the start. I needed slow him down and relax him.
"Five out I was very happy with where I was. There was quite a climb after that. He was still travelling well. We were moving up. I wanted to stay on the outer line if I could. My lad just had a bit more pace than Glengouly at this point.
"I had to keep my lad straight over the last. Glengouly was coming all the time. He headed us after the last but Aint That A Shame battled back really well to win.
"I could hear the crowd roaring. It was an unbelievable crowd for a Thursday. Gowran does a brilliant job. It was a fantastic race to win."
