Dublin Racing Festival 2024 is here

Day One sees Galopin Des Champs, Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior

Day Two sees El Fabiolo, Ballyburn and State Man

Dublin Racing Festival Day One Highlights

Day one the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival sees seven superb races including four Grade One events and a highly competitive Grade 2 bumper.

The first Grade One of the afternoon is the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle and Willie Mullins is showing his dominance at this meeting from the get go.

He fields the top three of the nine at this current stage with Predators Gold 13/82.63, Loughglynn 11/43.75 and I Will Be Baie 9/25.50. All punters' eyes will be on who Paul Townend chooses to ride.

Straight into another Grade One with the Spring Juvenile Hurdle that has threw out winners in recent years like Vauban and Gala Marceau for the yard.

Mullins has a strong hand again this year with Storm Heart the leading contender from the yard at 13/82.63, but the likes of Salvator Mundi 3/14.00, Kargese 6/17.00, Highwind 7/18.00, Bunting 8/19.00 and Majborough 12/113.00 are all extremely interesting.

The clash of the weekend could come in the Grade One Irish Arkle if Gaelic Warrior 5/23.50 drops in trip and takes on Supreme victor Marine Nationale 1/21.50.

Mullins could field up to four runners in the race to take on Barry Connell's stable star with Il Etait Temps 12/113.00, Facile Vega 14/115.00 and the old boy Sharjah at 40/141.00.

To finish off the Grade One events on Saturday Mullins is set to field his Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs 4/91.44 in the Irish Gold Cup.

The superstar is looking to land the race for a second year and takes on his arch nemesis Fastorslow 5/23.50 looking to reverse the form.

One To Watch: Salvator Mundi - 13:50 A nice second to Triumph Hurdle favoruite Sir Gino in a Listed Hurdle over 1m7f in France on debut and now with Willie Mullins he should bring out extra from this gelding throughout his career. He was picked up by the same connections of Sir Gino after that smart second and looks the most likely horse to be able to throw it down to the former at Cheltenham. He can make a big statement for himself here.

Dublin Racing Festival Day Two Highlights

What makes the Dublin Racing Festival one of the standout meetings of the season is that Day Two is just as strong as day one.

Four more Grade One races take place starting with the Ladbrokes Novice Chase over 2m5f, and Mullins has the top four in the market.

Fact To File heads the current market at 11/102.11, with Grangeclare West not far behind him at 5/23.50. The double entered Facile Vega 4/15.00 and Gaelic Warrior 8/19.00 could also come here if missing the Irish Arkle on the first day.

One of the Closutton maestro's best chances of the weekend comes in the Grade One Dublin Chase with El Fabiolo 2/71.29, skipping the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham last week in favour of this.

The trainer could also field three JP McManus owned horses to rival the favourite with Dinoblue 4/15.00, Gentleman De Mee 11/26.50 and Saint Roi at 40/141.00.

Mullins will be looking to land a sixth straight Tattersall Ireland Novice Hurdle with the market leader Ballyburn 10/111.91 looking to propel himself to the top of the Supreme market with a taking victory.

The highlight on day two from Leopardstown is the Irish Champion Hurdle and a clash between State Man 1/41.25 and Impaire Et Passe 7/24.50 looks on the cards again, with the market firmly in favour of State Man coming out on top again.

One To Watch: Ballyburn - 13:40 Unbeaten on both his starts in bumpers last year when being very impressive, he has since been the talking horse for Mullins this season going novice hurdling. A good second over 2m on debut to a race-fit Firefox, he then stepped up to 2m4f at Leopardstown at Christmas and put up one of the performances of the season with his margin of victory. He should take all the beating if taking to the drop back in trip and could be Supreme favourite after this event on Sunday.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival Specials

Willie Mullins heads into the Dublin Racing Festival in some red-hot form having had his best ever January as a trainer landing 37 winners.

He is set to have another special time of things at the DRF and it should set him up for another record setting Cheltenham Festival in March.

Currently on the Betfair Sportsbook we have specials on the great trainer and how many winners he will train at this year's Festival.

You can find specials ranging from him landing eight or more Festival winners in 2024 at 5/61.84, all the way down to him having 14 or more victories at Prestbury Park in March at 66/167.00.