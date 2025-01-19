Rachael Blackmore: Arctic Bresil is going well at home and a big run wouldn't be a surprise
Rachael Blackmore has just one ride at Windsor on Sunday, but she's hoping Arctic Bresil can improve on recent form and the signs have been good at home...
-
Rachael is set for her very first ride at Windsor on Sunday
- Arctic Breil hasn't lived up to early expectations
- Been going nicely at home so big run wouldn't be a surprise
13:55 - Arctic Bresil
I'm looking forward to having my first ride at Windsor on Sunday, on Arctic Bresil in the two-mile handicap chase.
We always thought that Arctic Bresil would turn out to be a very good horse, he was exciting when he won his maiden hurdle at Cork just over two years ago.
He hasn't quite lived up to those expectations, and his recent form has been disappointing, but we know that he is a horse with ability, and a big run here would not be a surprise. It looks like there should be plenty of pace on, and that should suit him. He's not a slow horse, and he has been going nicely at home.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: D'orhy the Pic of my eight at Sandown
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Sandown selections from 9/4 to 11/2
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: Crown just too big in price in Sandown 23/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: Crown just too big in price in Sandown 23/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies long absent French import at Chepstow