Rachael Blackmore: Arctic Bresil is going well at home and a big run wouldn't be a surprise

Rachael is set for her very first ride at Windsor on Sunday

Arctic Breil hasn't lived up to early expectations

Been going nicely at home so big run wouldn't be a surprise

I'm looking forward to having my first ride at Windsor on Sunday, on Arctic Bresil in the two-mile handicap chase.

We always thought that Arctic Bresil would turn out to be a very good horse, he was exciting when he won his maiden hurdle at Cork just over two years ago.

He hasn't quite lived up to those expectations, and his recent form has been disappointing, but we know that he is a horse with ability, and a big run here would not be a surprise. It looks like there should be plenty of pace on, and that should suit him. He's not a slow horse, and he has been going nicely at home.

