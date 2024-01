Katakana has been schooling really well at home

No. 5 Spirit Of Legend (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 127

Spirit Of Legend runs in the two and a half mile novice handicap chase. He was last seen over Christmas when finished a long way behind Fact To File in a beginners chase at Leopardstown. It was a very good race but I was disappointed in how he finished and know he is a lot better than that performance. He seems in good form at home so hopefully we can get him back on track here and see him run a much better race.

No. 17 Katakana (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

She's a really nice four-year-old filly who has won twice over a mile and a half in France out of three runs. She is by the same sire as Envoi Allen. She's been schooling really well at home so I'm very much looking forward to riding her here.

No. 5 Telmesomethinggirl (Ire) EXC 3.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

I ride Telmesomethinggirl in the Limestone Lad hurdle. She was running over fences all of last season and was back over hurdles in Leopardstown at Christmas finishing fourth behind Jetara. She didn't jump as well as she can that day but hopefully having that run back over hurdles will help her. She has schooled very well at home since. She is a very good mare and one that should never be discounted.

No. 8 Nas Na Riogh (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Nas Na Riogh ran very well in Navan the last day to finish second behind Dancing City. He has come out that race really well and seems to be progressing. He is a lovely big horse and hopefully can step forward again here.

No. 4 Miss Tempo (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 117

I'm looking forward to riding Miss Tempo in the 2m2f handicap hurdle. Her last run was behind Harvard Guy in Navan, she was well beaten that day. She is back down in trip here but with the ground being heavy I think that should suit. Hopefully we can see her back to her best here.

