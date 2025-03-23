Rachael Blackmore: Jumping an asset to Harry as he steps up to Grade 3 at Limerick

Good N' Kind in great form at home and has a bright future

Harry Des Ongrais won really nicely last time and jumping is an asset

Banprionsa in good form at home and could be on a competitive mark

I ride Good N' Kind in the maiden hurdle at Limerick on Sunday.

He won his point-to-point for Colin Motherway, and he ran really well on his racecourse debut to finish second behind Port Joulain in a bumper at Gowran in March last year. That is the bumper that Henry has won in the past with Minella Melody, Journey With Me and Bob Olinger.

He is making his debut over hurdles now a little later than planned, but he seems to be in great form at home, and we are looking forward to seeing how he goes over hurdles. He is a lovely horse and hopefully he has a bright future.

Aslukwoodhavit hasn't won since he won on his chasing debut at Punchestown in November last season, but he has been running in good races in the meantime, and we think that he is a lot better than he showed on his debut this season at Naas.

He's in good form at home, so we hope that he can put that run behind him. He is lightly raced for his age, and he will appreciate any rain that falls. Hopefully he can get back on track here.

Harry Des Ongrais did it really well at Gowran last time, he travelled well through his race and he stayed on strongly to win nicely from Lombron, Blizzard Of Oz and O'Moore Park, who ran a big race at Cheltenham last week to finish third in the novices' handicap chase.

This is obviously a step up in grade, from a beginners' chase into a Grade 3 race, but he came forward the last day from his chasing debut at Fairyhouse in January, which was his first run back after a long break, and we hope that he can come forward again from his last run.

His jumping is a big asset to him, and he is another who wouldn't mind a little bit of rain.

Banprionsa is having her first run here in a handicap chase.

She ran well last time at Clonmel, when she finished third behind My Gaffer, with the second horse Union Station coming out and running well to finish second in a handicap chase at Leopardstown next time.

She seems to be in really good form at home, and we hope that she is in here off a competitive chase mark, which is a few pounds lower than her hurdles mark.

