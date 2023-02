Experience can help Paradise Lost in opener

Looking forward to riding Spirit Of Legend in very competitive race

Morrie In D Quarry's latest form has received a boost

His three runs over hurdles should be a positive in this race

13:35 - Paradise Lost

No. 4 Paradise Lost (Ire) EXC 1.5 Trainer: Charles O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

I ride Paradise Lost for Charles O'Brien in the first race, the Grade 3 Norman Colfer Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle.

Paradise Lost hasn't won yet, but he is getting there. He finished second on his debut over hurdles at Limerick at Christmas, and, after finishing fourth behind one of the fancied horses for the Triumph Hurdle, Blood Destiny, at Fairyhouse last month, he went close back at Fairyhouse a couple of weeks ago, when he was only beaten a neck by Gordons Aura, with the two of them clear.

His experience should stand to him. He had three runs on the flat too before he started over hurdles at Christmas, and he has had three runs over hurdles, and that should be a positive in this race.

There are a few useful looking recruits from the flat in here, and Zenta won a listed hurdle in France last September, and she will be having her first run here in Ireland. This can be a classy race, it has been won in the last few years by Burning Victory and Teahupoo. Paradise Lost is probably going to have to step forward again if he is going to get involved, but I hope that he can.

Looking forward to riding him and I'm hoping he can be competitive

14:45 - Spirit Of Legend

No. 3 Spirit Of Legend (Fr) EXC 1.52 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 129

I am looking forward to riding Spirit Of Legend in the Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

He was very unlucky to be brought down in a good rated novice hurdle at Navan last time. He jumped the third last flight well, he just had nowhere to go when he landed.

I was very happy with how he was going at the time. We were just getting going, the race was only starting to develop, but he felt great. I felt like I had loads of horse underneath me. It was too far out to know for sure how he would have done, but I couldn't have faulted him up to that point.

While that was disappointing, he seemed fine afterwards, he came out of the race well. He won his maiden hurdle on his first run over hurdles at Navan in November, and he ran very well in a novice handicap hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas to finish second to Green Glory, who ran well next time in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton off a much higher handicap rating.

This a very competitive race, as you would expect, but I hope that Spirit Of Legend can be competitive in it.

Step back down to two and a half miles could suit him

15:20 - Morrie In D Quarry

No. 16 Morrie In D Quarry (Ire) EXC 1.5 Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 90

I haven't ridden Morrie In D Quarry before, and he hasn't won yet, but he has run just five times, so he still has potential.

He ran well for a long way in a three-mile handicap hurdle at Punchestown at the end of last month. He was right up there for a long way, he was level with the winner Ishan at the turn into the home straight, but he just weakened from there.

That was the longest distance he had ever tried, all his other runs were over two miles, so the step back down to two and a half miles could suit him. And the form of his last run received a nice boost when the third horse Rochestown won at Punchestown on Wednesday.