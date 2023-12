Ascending takes strong form into Maiden Hurdle

Nicely-bred filly can go well in Grade 2 contest

The Folkes Tiara can go one better than last year

No. 4 Ascending (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding Ascending in the opening four-year-olds' maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day. He competed in some of the top juvenile hurdles last season, and he made a good start this season at Punchestown last month when he finished third behind It's For Me and Caldwell Potter.

That rode like a good race, the three of us were clear of the rest of the field, and the form is good. It's For Me was a high-class bumper horse last season, and Caldwell Potter won well at Navan two weeks ago. Ascending is in good order at home, and I hope that he can go well.

No. 8 Helvic Dream (Ire) Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

It was great to pick up the ride on Helvic Dream for Noel Meade here. Helvic Dream is a highly-rated horse on the flat, he is a Group 1 winner, a Tattersalls Gold Cup winner, he is a high-class recruit to hurdles.

He finished fifth in the maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse on Hatton's Grace Hurdle weekend in which Firefox and Ballyburn finished first and second. That was his first run over hurdles, so hopefully he can benefit from the experience. He obviously has lots of ability and I'm looking forward to riding him.

No. 12 Miss Manzor Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: -

This is another good ride to pick up, Miss Manzor for Willie Mullins and Kenny Alexander in the Grade 2 juveniles' hurdle. She won over nine furlongs on the flat in France last December, and she won her only race over hurdles there in May.

This will be her first run in Ireland, but she seems like a nice filly. I've ridden her at home and she goes well. This is obviously a good race, it's a Grade 2 race and it has been won by some very good juveniles in the past, but she is a nicely-bred filly, and I'm looking forward to seeing how she goes.

No. 4 Top Speed (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 116

Top Speed made all the running to win his maiden hurdle at Down Royal in May. He had a good break after he was beaten in a beginners' chase at Clonmel in June, and he ran well for a long way in a novices' handicap hurdle at Punchestown's John Durkan Chase meeting last month, he led until he was headed on the run to the home turn.

He is a horse who still has potential, he has only run five times over hurdles and, if he can put his best foot forward, he could go well. The track should suit him and he should like the ground. It's a competitive race, but hopefully he can run well.

No. 9 The Folkes Tiara (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 124

The Folkes Tiara finished second in this race last year behind a progressive horse in Final Orders, and that was a really good run.

He could only finish ninth on his debut this season in a handicap chase at Fairyhouse earlier this month. That was a little bit disappointing, but it was his first run since July, so hopefully he can improve on that here. He has come out of the race well.

He is a very good jumper and he obviously goes well at Leopardstown. He is 8lb higher in the handicap now than he was last year, and he hasn't won a chase yet, but he goes into the race in good form, and I'm hoping that his first win over fences is not too far away.

Check out Tony Calvin's Boxing Day tips here.

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch our Boxing Day preview here.