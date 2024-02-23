Rachael Blackmore: Hopes high that both Saturday chances can go well

- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
13:30 - Theatre Native
Theatre Native was disappointing on her hurdling debut at Clonmel in November, but her bloods were wrong afterwards, it just wasn't her running. She has had a nice break since then, and she is in good form at home now.
It looked like she was going to win her point-to-point for Donnchadh Doyle, she was clear at the last when she fell. She is a nice mare, she has been working well, and hopefully she can put her last run behind her.
16:25 - Brampton Belle
Brampton Belle hasn't run since November either, but she is also in good order at home. She wears cheekpieces for the first time here, and I think that they will help her, they could help her sharpen up her jumping.
She ran well at Galway on her seasonal debut, she stayed on well to finish third in a two-mile-six-a-half-furlong handicap chase. She is stepping up in trip here, but she stays well and she goes well on the ground, so I hope that she can go well.
