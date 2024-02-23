Paul Nicholls: Big chances in Kempton's graded hurdle races on Saturday

Kalif Du Berlais is very smart and has obvious chance

Panjari is going the right way and we're very happy

Quel Destin on a hat-trick and loves Chepstow

Kempton

No. 9 Largy Poet (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 127

He is progressive and won his maiden hurdle easily at Exeter at the end of last month. We are having to run him in a handicap now because there are so few middle distance novice hurdles and I suspect his mark of 127 is on the steep side. But the more rain they get at Kempton the better he will enjoy it

No. 1 Kalif Du Berlais (Fr) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.97 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

He was bought to be a chaser and could hardly have been more impressive on his first start in this country over hurdles last month at Kempton. He was in control the whole way, jumped fluently and stretched clear for a decisive success. Kalif is very smart, worked great this week and has an obvious chance of defying a 5lbs penalty. We will see how he runs before making any plans about Cheltenham or Aintree.

No. 5 Swift Hawk SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Rated 72 on the flat he made a pleasing winning debut for us over hurdles at Taunton at the end of December. But this is a big step up in class for Swift Hawk who would not want too much more rain at Kempton and I wouldn't be keen on running him if it gets testing.

No. 5 Tahmuras (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He ran very well at Exeter 13 days ago before running a bit green and drifting left after the last fence which probably cost him victory. Soft ground will suit Tahmuras who doesn't have a penalty in a race I always like to target. I'd say he has a nice chance if this race doesn't come too soon after Exeter.

No. 1 Panjari (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He has improved with experience, is growing up all the time, and put up his best performance in cheek pieces when cruising clear at Musselburgh early this month. We found he had a problem with ulcers after a below par run at the same track on New Year's Day. Panjari is definitely going the right way and must have a leading chance despite carrying a 3lbs penalty at a track which is quite similar to Musselburgh. We are very happy with him.

No. 3 Il Ridoto (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 147

I've been keen for while to step up Il Ridoto to three miles and a flat track like Kempton seems the right place to try it. He is always staying on strongly and Harry Cobden is also keen on giving him a go at three miles. It's not the strongest field of runners for such a valuable pot and if he gets the trip he'd have a big chance.

No. 3 Golden Son (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 135

He has been disappointing and has questions to answer after being pulled up on his last two starts. But the ground was totally unraceable at Aintree and he was going all right next time at Newbury until Harry pulled him up because he thought he'd knocked himself after a mistake. But he was fine afterwards so you can put a line through that run. We are trying cheekpieces to help sharpen him up and on the form of his decent run for us at Warwick he would be a big player over an easy two and a half miles.

No. 1 Quel Destin (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 138

The plan is for him to run at Chepstow but if that is off he will switch to Kempton.

No. 5 Roman Roy EXC 2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

I was delighted with his racecourse debut three months ago at Wincanton where he led three furlongs out and looked like winning until he was just chinned by the well backed favourite who is unbeaten in two runs. Roman Roy has a nice chance to go one better provided conditions at Kempton don't get too testing.

Chepstow

No. 1 Monmiral (Fr) EXC 9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 139

I've been pulling my hair out with Monmiral because things haven't gone to plan for him as we hoped over fences. So he is back over hurdles for the rest of the season and we are hoping that cheekpieces can spark a revival which can see him qualify for the Pertemps Final by finishing in the first four.

No. 2 Quel Destin (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 138

He is also declared at Kempton just in case Chepstow is called off. Quel Destin is a legend of a horse. He won five times as a juvenile for us including the Grade 1 Finale Hurdle at this track in December, 2018, is still going strong aged nine and is on a hat-trick after winning at Chepstow seven weeks ago. He loves it round Chepstow and although the trip of two miles is arguably on the short side for him, with the ground likely to be borderline unraceable he is sure to be staying on strongly.

Now read Tony Calvin's Saturday Racing Tips here.