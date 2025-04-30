Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 3: There is a big day in Beckett Rock

Rachael Blackmore has four rides on Thursday at Punchestown

Beckett Rock has a big pot in him

More to come from Withabitofluk

I ride Withabitofluk in the opening handicap hurdle at Punchestown on Thursday.

Winner of his bumper in Bellewstown last April, he hasn't quite got to where we thought he would get to yet over hurdles, but, back on better ground than the ground that he experienced in his last two runs, we're hoping that he can take a step forward here.

This is obviously a competitive race, but he is a lightly raced horse and we hope that there is more to come from him.

I ride Withabitofluk's full-brother Aslukwoodhavit in the following race, the handicap chase.

I think that the drop back in trip to an extended two miles will suit him. I think that the intermediate trip on soft ground at Limerick last time caught him out.

He's in good form at home, he has a nice light weight on his back and, if the drop back in trip brings about a little bit of improvement, then he could run a nice race.

I ride Beckett Rock in the listed handicap hurdle over almost three miles.

He ran really well in Cheltenham in the Coral Cup, he was only beaten six and a half lengths by the winner Jimmy Du Seuil.

He has come out of Cheltenham well, and I do think that there is a big day in him. He won well at Clonmel earlier in the year, he is a nice horse and he is improving, and I'm looking forward to him.

Jane Eire was good in winning her maiden in November in Cork.

Things didn't really happen for her in Cheltenham last time in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle on her first run after Cork, but she has come out of the race well.

She goes here in good form. She has a little bit to find with some of her rivals on ratings, but she's lightly raced, she has the potential to improve and hopefully she can improve on her Cheltenham run.