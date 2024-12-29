Rachael Blackmore: A trio of nice chances at Leopardstown on Sunday
Rachael Blackmore remains in Leopardstown where she has three nice chances on Sunday's card, and here you can read the Betfair Ambassador's exclusive thoughts on them all...
-
Young Lucy has a lovely racing weight and can go well
-
July Flower's French runs are a high level of form
-
Raglan Road working well and we're hoping for a big run
12:45 - Young Lucy
I've picked up a nice ride for Tony Martin, Young Lucy, in the two-and-a-half-mile novice handicap hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday.
She ran really well in a handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham November meeting to finish second to a horse of Neil Mulholland's who was only just beaten at Ascot there just before Christmas off a higher mark. She ran creditably again at Cork last time when she kept on to finish fifth.
She is in here off a lovely racing weight, she only has 10st 2lb on her back. It's my first time riding her, so I'll have a chat with connections beforehand, but hopefully she can go well.
13:20 - July Flower
I rode July Flower in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting in 2023. We really liked her before that. She didn't perform on the day, but we always thought she was nice.
She went to France then, and she was very consistent in all her runs there. She finished second in a Grade 1 race in November last year, and she finished third in the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil last May, just over a length behind Hewick. That is a high level of form.
It's lovely to have her back. She seems to be in good form at home so we're looking forward to seeing how she goes.
15:05 - Raglan Road
I ride Raglan Road in the listed two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle. He runs in a tongue-tie for the first time, so hopefully that can assist him.
We're hoping for a nice run from him. He's working well at home and he's doing things nicely. He's a very straightforward horse so we're hoping for a big run. It's a competitive race as you would expect, it's such a valuable race, but hopefully he can run well.
