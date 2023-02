Rachael has two chances at Navan on Sunday

She's looking forward to ride on Delta Work in an interesting race

Hoping Brampton Belle can improve for latest experience

Very interesting race and I'm looking forward to riding in it

14:40 - Delta Work

No. 5 Delta Work (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

I'm delighted to have picked up the ride on Delta Work in the Boyne Hurdle. He is obviously a top-class racehorse, he is a five-time Grade 1 winner and he won the Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham last year and finished third in the Grand National.

He won the Risk Of Thunder Chase over the banks at Punchestown in November, and he finished third in the Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham two weeks ago.

He won the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham in March 2018 as a five-year-old, and he hasn't run over hurdles since he was just beaten by Next Destination in the Grade 1 three-mile novice hurdle at Punchestown the following month, so it will be interesting to see how he goes.

It looks like there will be a lot of pace in the race, and it's a good race, as you would expect for a Grade 2 race.

Saint Sam looked good in winning at Punchestown last time, and Blazing Khal is set to return to the racecourse for the first time in over a year. It's a very interesting race, and I am looking forward to riding Delta Work in it.

Track will suit her and step up in trip should be in her favour

16:10 - Brampton Belle

No. 3 Brampton Belle EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 123

Brampton Belle didn't get the clearest passage through her race the last day at Punchestown on New Year's Eve, but she kept on well to finish fourth behind Notice To Close and Angels Dawn, who won at Down Royal next time off a 4lb higher mark.

That was just Brampton Belle's third chase, and it was her first run in a handicap, so hopefully she can improve for the experience. She is a real stayer, and she won the Apple's Jade Hurdle last year on her only run to date at Navan.

So we know that the track suits her, and the slight step up in trip should be in her favour.

She is in good form at home, and I hope that she can put up another good performance.