Killaney King should come on for latest run

Hoping Benkei can bounce back after mishap

Very happy with Senior Chief and longer trip will suit

No. 7 Killaney King (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I ride Killaney King in the two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle at Navan on Saturday. We were very happy with his run the last day, he was only headed by Blizzard Of Oz on the run-in, and the two of us were nicely clear of the rest.

He seems to have come out of the race well. It was his first run for us, it was his first run since he won his point-to-point for Pat Doyle over a year before, so he should come on for it.

This looks like another competitive maiden, but conditions should suit and we're hoping that he can run a big race.

No. 11 Benkei (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Harry Rogers, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 14

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 97

I ride Benkei for Harry Rogers in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle. He is 14 now, but he proved at Down Royal in November that he retains all his enthusiasm for racing. He went down by just three parts of a length to Hunting Brook, and Hunting Brook won again a few days later at Punchestown under a 7lb penalty.

He fell last time at Punchestown, but hopefully he can bounce back here. I have ridden him a few times, including at Killarney in May 2018, when he won a handicap hurdle. It will be good to get back on him again, and Harry is a great man to ride for.

No. 8 Senior Chief SBK 9/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

We were happy with Senior Chief's run at Punchestown last time. He was well beaten by Gaelic Warrior, but it was his first run over fences and he kept on well into third place.

This is a small enough field for a beginners' chase, but it's a competitive race. Sandor Clegane beat us over hurdles at Punchestown in April, but I hope that we can get closer to him here, over fences and over three miles. I think that the step up in trip will suit. We're very happy with him at home, so hopefully he can take a nice step forward now.

