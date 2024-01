Quilixios needs to bounce back from poor run

Hoping An Tobar can run a big race in Grade 1

Half sister to Captain Guinness has been schooling well

Quilixios was disappointing in the Florida Pearl Chase at Punchestown last time. It was a good race obviously, a Grade 2 race, but he was never really going for me, I was never really happy with him.

He seems to have come out of the race fine, so hopefully we can just draw a line through that run. He has had a nice break since then.

He is the 2021 Triumph Hurdle winner, and he battled on well to win his beginners' chase at Limerick in October on his first run over fences and his first run for over a year and a half. Hopefully he can bounce back to form here.

This is a really competitive race, the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle, it's a high class race, a Grade 1 race, but An Tobar is fully deserving of his place in it.

He finished a close third in the Royal Bond Hurdle at Fairyhouse last time, but he wasn't beaten far, and we didn't go much of a gallop in that race. That wouldn't have suited him. He stayed galloping all the way to the line in a race that has been working out well so far.

He has been in really good form at home since then, I think he's a really nice horse, and the step up in trip here to two and a half miles will suit. Hopefully they will go more of a gallop here too, which will suit him better, as will the stiff finish at Naas and the ground.

It's a really good race, Firefox, Ile Atlantique, Chapeau De Soleil and Mystical Power were all impressive in winning their maiden hurdles, and Croke Park won a Grade 3 race last time, but I hope that An Tobar can run a big race.

Stoneyford Lady makes her debut here, and it will be good to get her out. She is half-sister to Captain Guinness who won his maiden hurdle on his racecourse debut, and if she has inherited some of his ability, then obviously she will do all right.

She is doing everything nicely at home, she has been going well and . She will probably improve for this, her first ever run under any code, she should improve for the experience, but we're happy with what she has been doing at home, and we're looking forward to getting her going.

