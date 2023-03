Looking forward to riding Life In The Park

Defan will go on the ground and can go well fresh

Queen Jane has pleased since last win

Seems to be in great form at home

15:25 - Life In The Park

No. 5 Life In The Park (Ire) EXC 1.49 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

I am looking forward to riding Life In The Park in the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Novice Chase at Limerick on Sunday.

He is coming back off a little break, but he seems to be in good form. He was a good hurdler, he won the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final at the Punchestown Festival last April, and he was impressive in winning his beginners' chase on his first run over fences at Listowel last September.

He was well beaten in a novice chase at Cheltenham in October, but that wasn't his true running. Henry has given him a nice break after that, and he seems to be in great form now at home. He hasn't run on heavy ground before, but I am looking forward to him starting off again now. He's a nice horse, and it will be good to see him back.

He can go well fresh

16:00 - Defan

No. 2 Defan EXC 1.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 129

Defan is coming back off a break as well, and he seems to be in good form at home too.

He was a good winner of a handicap chase on good ground at Ballinrobe last May, but he can go on softer ground too, he won his maiden hurdle on heavy ground at Limerick a couple of years ago. He can go well fresh too, his win at Ballinrobe was after a short break.

I'm looking forward to getting him started again now, and hopefully he will have a good summer ahead of him.

We've been happy with her since last win

16:35 - Queen Jane

No. 2 Queen Jane (Ire) EXC 1.49 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 117

Queen Jane took to fences really well the last day at Clonmel. It was her first chase, and I took my time on her, but she finished off her race strongly to win nicely.

This race is a step up on that, into a novice handicap chase, so she will probably have to improve on her last run, but we have been happy with her at home since.

She seems to enjoy her jumping, she should handle the ground, and I hope that she can step forward again.