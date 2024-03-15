Tony Calvin Tips

Rachael Blackmore: Lake Chad can be in the shake-up again at Thurles on Saturday

Betfair ambassador and jockey Rachael Blackmore
Rachael Blackmore enjoyed another winning Cheltenham Festival week and now heads to Thurles on Saturday for four rides

Rachael Blackmore had a superb week during the Cheltenham Festival landing multiple winners across the four days and on Saturday she heads to Thurles with four strong rides...

  • Rachael has four rides at Thurles on Saturday

  • Ladybank makes chasing debut

  • Lake Chad can be in the shake-up

  • Summerville Boy can go well again

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • 13:55 - Ladybank

    Ladybank makes her debut over fences here, and drops back in trip. She ran in a handicap hurdle over two miles and six and a half furlongs at Naas the last day, and she didn't see it out. She travelled well for a long way, but she just didn't get home.

    She dead-heated with Princess Zoe to win her maiden hurdle at Punchestown over two-and-a-half miles at Punchestown last January, and this is a good trip for her for her debut over fences. She's in great form at home, and we are looking forward to getting her out over fences now.

    15:30 - Lake Chad

    I have picked up the ride on Lake Chad in the handicap chase. He is so consistent, he always runs his race. He ran well to finish second in a ladies' handicap hurdle at Thurles last time over just over two miles, keeping on well to the line.

    He is going back over fences here, and he is stepping back up in trip to an extended two and a half miles, which should suit. He goes well at Thurles too, he has run there three times and he has run well on all three occasions. I hope that he can be in the shake-up.

    16:15 - Summerville Boy

    Summerville Boy won this race last year, he made all and he kept on strongly to hold off a challenge from Asterion Forlonge.

    He is 12 now, but he still has so much enthusiasm for racing. He ran really well behind Monkfish in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran last time, and we're looking forward to him here. It's a good race, it usually is, but I hope that Summerville Boy can go well again.

    16:50 - Well Polly

    I ride Well Polly in the handicap hurdle. She was well beaten in a beginners' chase at Cork last time over two and a half miles, but she is back up in trip here to two miles and seven furlongs, and back over hurdles.

    She will handle conditions and she has a light weight on her back. I rode her to finish second in a handicap hurdle at Clonmel in the early part of last season, and hopefully she can run well here.

