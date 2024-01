Rachael's look forward to riding Envoi Allen

Easy Fella may be up to tough task

No. 1 Envoi Allen (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding Envoi Allen in the Horse and Jockey Hotel Chase.

He ran a big race in the Champion Chase at Down Royal last time, he just didn't come out the right side of it. This is obviously another high-class race, and we have to give weight away to all our rivals, but he came out of the Down Royal race very well and we're very much looking forward to him. He's in really good order at home. We couldn't be happier with him.

No. 1 Easy Fella (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

We were very happy with Easy Fella the last day, he won well over this course and distance. He stayed on strongly to beat Mint Boy, the two of us clear, and Mint Boy came out at Fairyhouse on Saturday and was impressive in winning a competitive handicap hurdle.

This is going to be tough, High Class Hero continues to improve, but Easy Fella is in good form at home. He is a real stayer, and we're hoping he can run well again.

