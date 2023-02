Rachael reflects on Honeysuckle's performance

Betfair's latest ambassador discusses her three rides

Looking forward to riding Magic Daze in the 15:25

It just wasn't to be for Honeysuckle in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle last Sunday, but she ran her heart out.

She just wasn't good enough on the day, she couldn't get to State Man, but she battled on very well to hold onto second place in front of Vauban.

It was obviously disappointing that she didn't win, I'm so used to coming back in on her and going into the winner's enclosure, but she still felt like she had all her fight.

The crowd at Leopardstown was amazing. They gave her a round of applause when she came into the parade ring, and they gave her another round of applause when Henry legged me up.

That doesn't happen for many horses, but it happens for Honeysuckle.

They applauded for her too as we cantered down in front of the stands on the way to the start. It was amazing, everyone giving her a cheer. And when we came back in after finishing second, the reception that they gave her.

It's a special crowd at Leopardstown, and it's lovely to think that everyone else appreciates Honeysuckle as much as we do.

She seems to have come out of the race well too, she was out having a pick of grass this morning, all roads lead to Cheltenham for her again now.

Magic Daze in good form at home

Naas 15:25 - Magic Daze

I'm looking forward to riding Magic Daze again in the Opera Hat Chase at Naas on Saturday. She ran very well at Fairyhouse in December and she seems to be in very good form at home.

No. 2 Magic Daze (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

She likes to get on with things, and she will appreciate the nicer ground that we should have at Naas.

It's going to be a very good race though. Elimay has to give weight away to everything else, but she has won this race for the last two years, and she won the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last March.

She is obviously a high-class mare. And Dinoblue won well on her chasing debut at Cork, and finished second to Impervious back there last time in a Grade 2 race.

But we're happy with Magic Daze and I'm hoping that she can run well.

Nicer ground could be in our favour

13:40 - Della Casa Lunga

I ride Della Casa Lunga for Sam Curling here. I rode for Sam when I was an amateur, I've ridden winners for him in point-to-points, so it is nice to pick up this ride for him.

Anything that Sam sends to the racecourse has to be respected.

Della Casa Lunga didn't run badly in a maiden hurdle at Gowran Park last time, she kept on to finish third behind Hands Of Gold.

No. 8 Della Casa Lunga (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: S. Curling, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

She has almost seven lengths to make up on the winner from that run, but the ground was very soft that day, and I'm hoping that the nicer ground will give her a chance of getting closer.

Also, that was her first run over hurdles, so she should improve for the experience.

She is a nicely-bred mare, she is out of a half-sister to Longhouse Poet, so hopefully she can go well.

Looking forward to riding Raglan Road

14:15 - Raglan Road

Raglan Road was unfortunate to fall at the second last flight in a maiden hurdle at Limerick on St Stephen's Day.

No. 15 Raglan Road (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

He was making his racecourse debut there, and the race is working out well, with the second, sixth and seventh, In Excess, Whatcouldhavebeen and Hands Of Gold, all winning since.

He has been schooling well since. His dam is a half-sister to Aklan, a listed race winner over a mile and a half, and I am looking forward to riding him here.