A Plus Tard looking for Savills Chase glory

Rosalys will appreciate the nice ground

Lucky Zebo should improve again

No. 21 Rosalys (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

I ride Rosalys in the opening maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on Thursday. She won a bumper at Huntingdon last February on her only run for Emma Lavelle, and I thought that she ran a really nice race in Navan in September on her first run for Henry.

She hasn't run since, but she should benefit from that experience, her first run over hurdles. She should appreciate the nice ground at Leopardstown too. She's in great form at home and I hope that she can go well.

No. 6 Music Of Tara SBK 11/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 115

Music Of Tara ran well last time at Navan, she stayed on well to take third place in a competitive handicap hurdle. That was her seasonal debut, so I hope that she can come on for it.

That was over two miles, but she stays two and a half miles. She is extremely consistent, she always runs a solid race, and she is another who I think will like the nicer ground at Leopardstown. She's competitive every time she runs, and I hope that she can be again.

No. 4 Spirit Of Legend (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Spirit Of Legend ran well in a novices' handicap hurdle at the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown last year, and I hope that he can go well in this beginners' chase this time.

He didn't run badly at Navan last time on his chasing debut, and he should come on for that, both in terms of fitness and in terms of experience over fences. That was his first chase, and it was his first run since Cheltenham in March. His jumping is good at home, so I hope that he can put up a good performance here.

No. 2 Ballyadam (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

It's great that we have a runner in this race, it would be lovely to win it, and Ballyadam goes there with his chance.

He is stepping up in trip to three miles for the first time, so it will be interesting to see how he fares. He has never gone beyond two and a half miles on the track, but he has won over two and a half miles over fences, and he won his only point-to-point.

His three runs during the summer were over fences, but he ran well in competitive handicap hurdles at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals in the spring. He has a little bit to find on ratings with the top-rated horses in the race, but I hope that he can run well.

No. 1 A Plus Tard (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I'm looking forward to riding A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase.

It's obviously a very strong race, but A Plus Tard is a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and he is a former winner of this race, and he seems to be in great order at home.

Nothing went right for him last season, right from the start of the season, so we can just draw a line through it. He's doing everything that Henry has wanted him to do at home. It's great to have him back, and I think that he is going there a little under the radar. His preparation has gone very well and he could run a big race.

No. 8 Lucky Zebo SBK 15/4 EXC 6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 126

Lucky Zebo has been a fantastic horse for his owners so far. He won two handicap hurdles last spring and he won his beginners' chase on his chasing debut at Kilbeggan in July before finishing a close-up third in a rated novice chase at Wexford. That was his only defeat in his last five races.

He is back over hurdles here in this Pertemps qualifier. He is 12lb higher than he was when he won at Gowran Park last time, but he won nicely that day. He could improve again. He always runs a solid race and he seems to be in great form at home.

