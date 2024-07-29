Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Two Runners: Pace and finish will suit Narmar

Le Coq Hardi aims to step forward again

The Galway Races, it's the highlight of the summer. It's a fantastic week's racing, you're looking forward to it all summer. It's a target for a lot of horses after Punchestown. Galway always do a fantastic job, there is great prize money on offer and there is always a brilliant atmosphere. It's always nice when you can have a little bit of success there, so fingers crossed.

1 Le Coq Hardi (Ire) J: Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland F: 34-131 SBK 5/1

EXC 6.8

I ride Le Coq Hardi in the opening listed novice hurdle on Tuesday, and he goes there with a good chance.

He's a lovely horse, he's progressive, and he won nicely at Roscommon last time. This is obviously a step up in grade, into a listed race, but he put up a good performance last time and I hope that he can step forward again. This looks like an ideal race for him. There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree too, and the stiff finish should suit him well.

6 Thecompanysergeant J: Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore T: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Denis Hogan, Ireland F: 400F24-22 SBK 5/2

EXC 1.1

It was nice to pick up the ride on Thecompanysergeant for Denis Hogan in this beginners' chase.

He has been keeping good company in novice chases. He finished second in a Grade 3 chase at Thurles in mid-March, and he ran in the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup at the Irish Grand National meeting at Fairyhouse a couple of weeks later, when he finished fourth behind the top-class Spillane's Tower.

This is a good beginners' chase, it usually is, it has been won by some good horses in the past, but I hope that Thecompanysergeant can go well.

It's great to get to ride Narmar in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile, one of the feature flat races of Galway week.

I've never ridden Narmar in a race before, but I've ridden him at home. He has been beaten in his three runs this season to date, but he stayed on well to win his maiden at Listowel last year, and the fast pace that they usually go in this race and the stiff finish should suit him well.

He has a nice draw in stall five, he has been going well at home, and I hope that we can get a nice passage through, in a race in which you generally need a little bit of luck in-running.