Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Six Rides: Jasko Des Dames can go well on Saturday
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore provides the exclusive insight on her one ride on day six of the Galway Festival...
Rachael Blackmore has one ride on Day Six of the Galway Festival
Jasko Des Dames runs in Saturday's opening maiden hurdle
13:55 Galway - Jasko Des Dames
I ride Jasko Des Dames in the opening maiden hurdle at Galway on Saturday.
A winner of a bumper over a mile-and-a-half in France, he ran well on his first run for Henry in a maiden hurdle at Navan last December, and he stepped forward from that next time when he finished second in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in January.
He hasn't run since he finished down the field in a very competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, but he has been in good form at home, and I hope that he can go well.
