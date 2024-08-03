Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Six Rides: Jasko Des Dames can go well on Saturday

Rachael Blackmore has one ride on Day Six of the Galway Festival

Jasko Des Dames runs in Saturday's opening maiden hurdle

I ride Jasko Des Dames in the opening maiden hurdle at Galway on Saturday.

A winner of a bumper over a mile-and-a-half in France, he ran well on his first run for Henry in a maiden hurdle at Navan last December, and he stepped forward from that next time when he finished second in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in January.

He hasn't run since he finished down the field in a very competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, but he has been in good form at home, and I hope that he can go well.