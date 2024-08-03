Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Six Rides: Jasko Des Dames can go well on Saturday

Betfair ambassador and jockey Rachael Blackmore
Rachael rides in the opening race at Galway on Saturday

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore provides the exclusive insight on her one ride on day six of the Galway Festival...

13:55 Galway - Jasko Des Dames

I ride Jasko Des Dames in the opening maiden hurdle at Galway on Saturday.

A winner of a bumper over a mile-and-a-half in France, he ran well on his first run for Henry in a maiden hurdle at Navan last December, and he stepped forward from that next time when he finished second in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in January.

He hasn't run since he finished down the field in a very competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, but he has been in good form at home, and I hope that he can go well.

Now read Ryan Moore Saratoga Friday and Saturday Rides: Diego Velazquez can mix it Stateside

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at Ripon

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes the force may be with Luke at Ripon

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Lingfield

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Lingfield

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor