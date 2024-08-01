Ryan Moore Saratoga Friday and Saturday Rides: Diego Velazquez can mix it Stateside

Ryan Moore has two rides at Saratoga on Friday and Saturday

Greenfinch can step up to Grade 2 level

Diego Velazquez can go well in America

22:10 Saratoga Friday - Greenfinch

She is obviously going to need to improve to win this - Guineas seventh Cinderella's Dream won the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks in good style last time - but she comes here after a career-best after winning a Listed race at Killarney in very good fashion, so let's see what she can do up in grade. She has a Grade 1 pedigree, and hopefully she can step up again in this Grade 2.

20:21 Saratoga Saturday - Diego Velazquez

This looks a good opportunity for him. He was a good 2yo but he clearly put up a career-best when bolting up for me, stepping down in trip, over 1m1f at Leopardstown last month. If he can reproduce that form here, he has every chance.