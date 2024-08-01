Ryan Moore Saratoga Friday and Saturday Rides: Diego Velazquez can mix it Stateside
Ryan Moore leaves Glorious Goodwood for the USA on Friday and Saturday and has two smart rides at Saratoga. Read the Betfair ambassador's insight and analysis on his chances here...
Ryan Moore has two rides at Saratoga on Friday and Saturday
Greenfinch can step up to Grade 2 level
Diego Velazquez can go well in America
22:10 Saratoga Friday - Greenfinch
She is obviously going to need to improve to win this - Guineas seventh Cinderella's Dream won the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks in good style last time - but she comes here after a career-best after winning a Listed race at Killarney in very good fashion, so let's see what she can do up in grade. She has a Grade 1 pedigree, and hopefully she can step up again in this Grade 2.
20:21 Saratoga Saturday - Diego Velazquez
This looks a good opportunity for him. He was a good 2yo but he clearly put up a career-best when bolting up for me, stepping down in trip, over 1m1f at Leopardstown last month. If he can reproduce that form here, he has every chance.
