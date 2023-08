Cody horse has chance in competitive race

Goes to Galway after impressive win last month

No. 14 Watch The Weather SBK 13/2 EXC 13 Trainer: R. P. Cody, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 131

I ride Watch The Weather for Ray Cody in the listed handicap hurdle on Saturday, and he goes there with his chance in a competitive race.

He was very impressive when winning in Tipperary last month after putting up a few disappointing performances. They got his palate fired and it seemed to help him a lot.

The handicapper has raised him by a stone for that win, so he is obviously going to have to improve again now, stepping up in grade into a better handicap. This is a good race, as you would expect for the prize money that is on offer.

He is stepping back up in trip to two miles and six-and-a-half furlongs, but he stays two-and-a-half miles well, and he ran well over two miles and six furlongs at Ballinrobe last September. Ray has always liked him a lot, and hopefully he can progress again.

