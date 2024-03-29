Rachael Blackmore: Lots of ticks in right boxes for Native Speaker

Step back in trip to suit Queen Jane

Lots going for Native Speaker

No. 3 Queen Jane (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 134

I'm looking forward to riding Queen Jane in the mares' handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday, the first day of the Irish Grand National meeting.

She was unlucky to be brought down in the Tim Duggan Memorial Chase at Limerick over Christmas, and she just didn't stay in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last time over three miles and three furlongs. She should be happier back down in trip here.

She ran a big race at Fairyhouse on her debut this season when she just failed by a head to catch Brides Hill, and we do think that there is a big day in her.

No. 13 Native Speaker (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 117

Native Speaker has been very consistent, he has finished second in each of his last three races, and he kept on well last time at Thurles when he stepped up to almost three miles.

He is a point-to-point winner, and I think that everything will suit him here. This three miles is a good trip for him, he goes well on testing ground and he has a lovely weight on his back. I hope that he can go well.

