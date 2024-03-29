Tony Calvin Tips

Rachael Blackmore: Lots of ticks in right boxes for Native Speaker

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore
Rachael has two chances at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Saturday sees the commencement of the three-day Irish Grand National meeting at Fairyhouse, and ahead of the big race on Monday, Rachael Blackmore discusses her two chances on day one...

  • Step back in trip to suit Queen Jane

  • Lots going for Native Speaker

  • Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund. Read more here

    • 15:20 - Queen Jane

    I'm looking forward to riding Queen Jane in the mares' handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday, the first day of the Irish Grand National meeting.

    She was unlucky to be brought down in the Tim Duggan Memorial Chase at Limerick over Christmas, and she just didn't stay in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last time over three miles and three furlongs. She should be happier back down in trip here.

    She ran a big race at Fairyhouse on her debut this season when she just failed by a head to catch Brides Hill, and we do think that there is a big day in her.

    16:30 - Native Speaker

    Native Speaker has been very consistent, he has finished second in each of his last three races, and he kept on well last time at Thurles when he stepped up to almost three miles.

    He is a point-to-point winner, and I think that everything will suit him here. This three miles is a good trip for him, he goes well on testing ground and he has a lovely weight on his back. I hope that he can go well.

