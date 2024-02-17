- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
Rachael Blackmore: Conditions should suit Queen Jane in Grand National Trial
Rachael Blackmore has four excellent rides at Punchestown on Sunday and here the Betfair Ambassador discusses her quartet of chances...
-
Majestic Force a nice mare
-
Conditions to suit Queen Jane
-
Arctic Bresil has the potential to improve
-
13:35 - Arctic Bresil
Arctic Bresil was running a nice race at Gowran last time until he made a mistake at the fourth last fence, just at the wrong time in the race. He got back into the race, he was right there at the second last fence, but he weakened from there.
He has lots of ability, but he just hasn't put it all together since he won his maiden hurdle last season. He is lightly raced though, so he still has lots of potential to improve, and I hope that he can go well here.
14:05 - Senior Chief
Senior Chief did well the last day at Navan. He just couldn't go with Minella Cocooner after he made a mistake at the second last fence, but he wasn't beaten far in the end, and he finished well clear of the rest.
That was just his second run over fences, it was a step up on his previous run behind Gaelic Warrior and Inothewayurthinkin at Punchestown, and I hope that he can step up again. He won over two and a half miles and over two miles and six furlongs on heavy ground last season over hurdles, he won the two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle on this card last year, the 3.40, so this should be a good distance for him over fences.
14:35 - Queen Jane
Queen Jane is stepping right up in trip here for the Grand National Trial, but that shouldn't be a problem for her. She stays well.
She stayed on well to run Brides Hill to a head in a two-and-a-half-mile mares' handicap chase at Fairyhouse in December, and she was unlucky to be brought down in the Tim Duggan Chase at Limerick over Christmas.
I schooled her the other day and she jumped well, she seems to have bounced back well after Limerick. Conditions should suit her well and we're hopeful of a big run.
15:40 - Majestic Force
Majestic Force looks like a nice mare, she seems very straightforward at home.
She won her point-to-point by almost 30 lengths on yielding to soft ground, and she is a half-sister to Our Friend, who won on heavy ground as well as on goodish ground, so hopefully she will be okay in the conditions. She has schooled well at home, and we're looking forward to getting her going.
