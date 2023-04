Captain Guinness goes well at Sandown

Hewick a huge part of my early career

Read Rachael's exclusive thoughts below

A big player at Sandown

13:40 Sandown - Captain Guinness

I am at Sandown on Saturday, where I ride Captain Guinness in the Celebration Chase.

He ran a big race in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. The ground was softer than he likes it but he still stuck to his task well, keeping on to finish second to Energumene. We were well beaten in the end by the winner, but we were well clear of everything else.

Greaneteen was behind us in third place there. He goes well at Sandown, he has won this race for the last two years, so he is obviously a big player here. So is Jonbon, stepping into open company for the first time.

But Captain Guinness has come out of Cheltenham really well, and he will love the ground at Sandown. I hope that he can run a big race.

No. 1 Captain Guinness (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Great if I can ride Hewick to victory

14:50 Sandown - Hewick

It's great to pick up the ride on Hewick in the Oaksey Chase.

He is a fantastic horse, and Shark has done some job with him. He obviously won the Bet365 Gold Cup on this day last year, and he went on to win the Galway Plate and the Grand National Hurdle in America. And he was running some race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when he fell at the second last fence.

It would be great to win a big race like this for Shark. He was such a big part of the early part of my career, it would be great if I could ride this big winner for him. Hewick obviously goes well at the track, and I am looking forward lots to riding him.