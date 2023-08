Ballyadam aims to win again in tough Grade 3

Two-and-a-half miles will suit The Short Go

No. 3 Ballyadam (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

Ballyadam was very good in winning his beginners' chase at Wexford last time. He was tough, he really had to battle to win. It was great for him to get his head in front again, to get his first chase win on the board.

He is going to have to step up again if he is going to win this Grade 3 contest. It's a good race. He will have to reverse placings from Ballinrobe in May with Hercule Du Seuil, but he is 4lb better off with him now, and the slight step up in trip and the move to a stiffer track should suit him.

If he can keep on improving the fluency of his jumping, then he could step forward again.

No. 9 The Short Go (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

It was great for The Short Go to get his head in front at Killarney last time. He was entitled to win, but he won impressively, he jumped well and kept on strongly.

That was over two-and-a-half miles, this trip, and it is one that suits him well. He's schooling well at home, and I hope that he can continue to improve now. That was just his fifth run, so he could take another nice step forward now.