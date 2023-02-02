Rachel Blackmore Highlights from Betfair on Vimeo.
As incredible as that week was, better still was to come at Aintree the following month.
The Grand National is the horse race that breaks through into the public consciousness more so than any other. Many female jockeys had tried to ride the winner of it over the decades and a few had hit the frame, but the quest for first female winning rider was still on.
Step forward Rachael Blackmore on Minella Times.
With a huge strength of public support behind her, they created history together on the most memorable of days at Aintree. Once again, Rachael had delivered a dream result for the sport.
To cap the most incredible of years, Rachael was subsequently voted RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year and the BBC Worlds Sports Star of the Year.
Since then, the winners have continued to flow at the highest level, but the sweetest win of all must have been her victory on A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in 2022.
The only low note of her epic Cheltenham Festival in 2021 had been finishing second in the Gold Cup and to right that reversal the following year clearly meant an awful lot to her.
To finish on a broader note, it is worth reiterating that not only has Rachael worked her way into a position at the very top of the tree of National Hunt jockeys that few thought a female rider could ever climb to, she did it without the benefit of a racing family to give her a start.
This often-overlooked background meant that she had to start from the very bottom and scrap for every opportunity. After riding in point-to-points and on the track as an amateur for over five years, she had just seven winners under rules and 11 point-to-point winners to her name.
How many others, female or male, would have given up on their dream at that point or even long before then?
Thus, this isn't just a story of the rise of a great talent, this is a story of an athlete with an absolutely iron mentality and perseverance to rival any of her weighing room colleagues past or present.
For quite some time now, Rachael Blackmore has been thrust forward as an ambassador for horse racing and for women in sport. One gets the strong impression that she isn't particularly keen on either role.
Like any fiercely-driven professional athlete, her focus is on the job at hand of being the best jockey she can be.
However, it is often said that the best politicians are the ones that don't want to be politicians. Similarly, even if Rachael might not relish the role, she has been one hell of an ambassador for horse racing and women in sport. And all she has done, and will continue to do, is be herself.
Welcome to the team, Rachael.
