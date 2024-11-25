Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: King George next for older and wiser Bravemansgame
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls talks to Barry Orr about Team Ditcheat's weekend runners including Pic D'Orhy's win at Ascot and Bravemansgame's impressive run in the Betfair Chase. Find out what's next for the yard's big names...
-
Paul Nicholls pleased with his horses' performances
-
Bravemansgame was super in Betfair Chase
-
Pic D'Orhy to skip King George and go to Lingfield in January
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary
🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat Diary-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 25, 2024
The latest news from team Ditcheat with Bravemanasgame and Pic D'Orhy reaction.
Plus, @PFNicholls ponders targets following a morning of schooling some star novice chasers on grass! pic.twitter.com/eHD0dHmwEP
Pic D'Orhy to skip King George and go to Lingfield
After Pic D'Orhy won a back to back 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday, Barry was keen to ask Paul Nicholls about what is next for the Ditcheat star.
Could Pic D'Orhy go to the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day?
"I think we will wait and take him to the Lingfield race on 19 January. It's worth a lot of money - £165K, I think - and it is probably the more realistic target for Pic D'Orhy. We will just give him a bit of time.
"The idea is to go to Lingfield, Ascot in February, and then Aintree with him. Unless the King George cuts right up we are unlikely to go there with him."
Bravemansgame ran super Befair Chase
Royale Pagaille claimed a second consecutive Betfair Chase on Saturday, pushing the favourite Grey Dawning into second, but Paul was pleased with Bravemansgame who finished third.
"He ran a super race on that ground," said Paul. "I loved the way he stayed on strongly and I was very pleased with him.
"He will have five weeks now before the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day. He likes it round Kempton, as we know. We will also give him an entry for the Grand National in the spring. He could be a lively contender for that."
"He has come out of the race well. He is older and wiser and looks after himself now. He will have a nice easy 10 days and then we will freshen him up for Kempton. We will definitely keep the blinkers on him."
Watch the episode to see Paul discuss the rest of his weekend runners, including Blueking D'Oroux, and find out what's next for Team Ditcheat.
Paul Nicholls will be back on Friday to talk about his weekend runners on Ditcheat Decs and preview them all in his exclusive Betfair column.
Now read the latest horse racing previews with tips for today's action
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Two Derby day selections in 75/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Two Derby day selections in 75/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement