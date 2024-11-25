Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: King George next for older and wiser Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls pleased with his horses' performances

Bravemansgame was super in Betfair Chase

Pic D'Orhy to skip King George and go to Lingfield in January

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary

🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat Diary



The latest news from team Ditcheat with Bravemanasgame and Pic D'Orhy reaction.



Plus, @PFNicholls ponders targets following a morning of schooling some star novice chasers on grass! pic.twitter.com/eHD0dHmwEP -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 25, 2024

After Pic D'Orhy won a back to back 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday, Barry was keen to ask Paul Nicholls about what is next for the Ditcheat star.

Could Pic D'Orhy go to the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day?

"I think we will wait and take him to the Lingfield race on 19 January. It's worth a lot of money - £165K, I think - and it is probably the more realistic target for Pic D'Orhy. We will just give him a bit of time.

"The idea is to go to Lingfield, Ascot in February, and then Aintree with him. Unless the King George cuts right up we are unlikely to go there with him."

Bravemansgame ran super Befair Chase

Royale Pagaille claimed a second consecutive Betfair Chase on Saturday, pushing the favourite Grey Dawning into second, but Paul was pleased with Bravemansgame who finished third.

"He ran a super race on that ground," said Paul. "I loved the way he stayed on strongly and I was very pleased with him.

"He will have five weeks now before the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day. He likes it round Kempton, as we know. We will also give him an entry for the Grand National in the spring. He could be a lively contender for that."

"He has come out of the race well. He is older and wiser and looks after himself now. He will have a nice easy 10 days and then we will freshen him up for Kempton. We will definitely keep the blinkers on him."

Watch the episode to see Paul discuss the rest of his weekend runners, including Blueking D'Oroux, and find out what's next for Team Ditcheat.

Paul Nicholls will be back on Friday to talk about his weekend runners on Ditcheat Decs and preview them all in his exclusive Betfair column.