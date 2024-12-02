Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Grand National is Kandoo Kid's ultimate plan after win

Grand National is ultimate plan for Kandoo Kid

Regent's Stroll and Kalif Du Berlais win at Newbury

Paul Nicholls reviews runners and reveals Ditcheat plans

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary

🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat diary



Catch up on all the Ditcheat news after another big Saturday handicap win.



Speaking to @BetfairBarry, @PFnicholls shares his views on top novice chasers Caldwell Potter and Kalif Du Berlais. pic.twitter.com/4AIe8rJO9e -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 2, 2024

Kandoo Kid likely to run again before Aintree

The Grand National is the ultimate plan for Kandoo Kid, according to Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls after the eight-year-old won the Coral Gold Cup on a cracking Saturday at Newbury for Team Ditcheat.

Paul said: "I was absolutely thrilled with Kandoo Kid's win. The Coral Gold Cup was the plan for him ever since he ran at Aintree in April.

"It was a big prize to win and capped a fantastic month. I think we won more money last month than we have in any previous November of my career.

"The Grand National is the ultimate plan for him. He probably only wants one more run before then. That said, I don't want to run him again before Aintree just for the sake of it. I will discuss the plan with his owner but we might not run him until after the National weights come out.

"He doesn't need to run for the sake of it. We can get him very fresh. He definitely will not run in the Welsh National."

Regent's Stroll and Kalif Du Berlais also impressed

The Newbury meeting began on Friday when Team Ditcheat got the weekend off to an excellent start with two winners.

Paul said: "Regent's Stroll was a bit keen and had to recover from a mistake two out to win. That would probably have stopped most horses but he got himself gathered up and won nicely.

"I don't know what's next for him. I will have a good think about it. There is the Challow Hurdle at Newbury on 28 December and the same day, at the same racecourse, there is also a valuable novices hurdle for horses that have only won once. That is a possibility.

"I don't know if he is a Cheltenham Festival horse. His next run will help us decide."

Paul was also delighted with Kalif Du Berlais' victory at Newbury and said: "After his recent fall, he jumped well, travelled well and stayed on strong. We don't have a target for him but we will see how he is then go again."

Watch Ditcheat Diary to find out what else Paul said about his weekend runners and find out what Team Ditcheat have planned this week.

On Friday, Paul will discuss his weekend runners with Barry in the next episode of Ditcheat Decs and provide exclusive insight on them all in his Betfair column.