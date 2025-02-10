Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Hitman and Kandoo Kid are exciting Grand National entries
Watch the Monday morning episode of Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries and see the Betfair ambassador review his weekend runners, look ahead to the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National...
Ditcheat have a strong hand in the Grand National 2025
Weekend runners reviewed and future plans revealed
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries - New Episode
After a mixed bag for team Ditcheat across the weekend @PFNicholls gives us the lowdown on:-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 10, 2025
🏇 The Grand National weights
👀 Five exciting prospects for the famous race pic.twitter.com/IP00Z7nW4p
There were several good runs from Ditcheat horses at the weekend and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls began this week's diary by praising Hitman's performance at Newbury.
"Hitman ran very well and has qualified for the Grand National [after finishing second at Newbury on Saturday]," said Nicholls.
"Rubaud ran a blinder [to finish] behind L'Eau du Sud and will next time go for the Pendil Novices' Chase. Let's hope the ground dries up for him. But it was great to see him jump like that [on Saturday.]
"Irish Hill ran very well and will now go to Kempton on the Saturday after the Cheltenham Festival... There were some disappointments at the weekend but others ran really well.
Regent's Stroll can build on Exeter second
Regent's Stroll finished second to the impressive Fingle Brdige at Exeter on Sunday and Paul had this to say about his horse:
"Regent's Stroll probably wants two-and-a-half miles now... He settled well at Exeter on Sunday. He is not going to go to Cheltenham.
"I just want to get some experience into him between now and the end of the spring and build him up quietly. He will be fine in time."
Bravemansgame leads Ditcheat five for Grand National 2025
Tomorrow is the Grand National weights launch in Liverpool and Team Ditcheat have five strong entries for the world famous race that wil take place on 5 April in 2025.
Paul said: "We have five in there. Bravemansgame is there and Hitman who ran at the weekend, obviously.
"Stay Away Fay still needs to qualify. Threeunderthrufive is a possible runner, although he will also have the possibility of the Scottish National the week after.
"Then there is Kandoo Kid who we are really excited about after he won the Coral Gold Cup. He could go to Kempton [on Saturday 22 February]. He is in good shape... It will be interesting to see what weight those five get."
"We will probably take him to Aintree. That will be his only run this season."
This is a condensed summary of Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries. Watch the latest episode now to hear the full conversation and read Paul's exclusive preview of his runners every week on Betting.Betfair.
