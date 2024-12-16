Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: What's next for Stage Star, Il Ridoto and Caldwell Potter

Future plans for December Gold Cup pair

Plans for Il Ridoto, Stage Star and Caldwell Potter

Team Ditcheat had two in the December Gold Cup on Saturday and, while neither Il Ridoto nor Stage Star was successful, Paul Nicholls confirmed that both came out of the race at Cheltenham in good shape.

"They are both fine," he said. "Il Ridoto went nicely but the 11 lbs he went from winning [the Paddy Power Gold Cup] the time before has scuppered him.

"He has had a couple of hard races now. We will freshen him up and find a race for him in the spring."

"Stage Star has had a tough gig in his last few races. Something like the Denman Chase might suit him next. He wants a little break but it is not easy to place him now."

On Friday at Cheltenham, Caldwell Potter finished third in a Novices' Chase and Paul revealed that he and the horse's jockey were encouraged by the run.

"Caldwell Potter got some valuable experience at Cheltenham oin Friday," said Paul. "He jumped fantastically well. It is a learning curve for him. Harry Cobden was pleased with him. He could go to Windsor in January.

All of Team Ditcheat's midweek runners have good chances

There is a busy midweek of racing on the cards for Team Ditcheat and Paul believes they are all in with good chances.

"We have eight across Plumpton and Southwell on Monday," he said. "We will be busy at Wincanton on Tuesday, then Newbury on Wednesday and it's Exeter on Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to Bebe And Bean at Southwell and Ken Roy should go well at Plumpton. But they have all got chances."

