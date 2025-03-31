Watch Paul Nicholl's Ditcheat Diaries: All thoughts turn to Aintree
Watch this week's Ditcheat Diaries to see Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls reflect on his weekend runners and discuss what's next for the team with the Grand National Festival just day away...
Quiet weekend but Maiden Hurdle success 'pleasing'
Jackpot D'athou well capable of winning at Wincanton
Build up underway for Aintree with squad in top order
Watch Paul Nicholl's Ditcheat Diaries
🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat Diary-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 31, 2025
A quite weekend for Team Ditcheat saw Wicked Thoughts land a maiden hurdle at Ascot but a busy day in Wincanton today and plenty to look forward to at Aintree this week.@BetfairBarry @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/dq3kn7KloC
It was a purposefully quiet weekend for Paul Nicholls and his yard, as all attention turns to Aintree and the Grand National, but there was still a welcomed winner at Ascot in the form of Wicked Thoughts in the Maiden Hurdle.
"I'm very pleased with that," said Paul. "Obviously we didn't have too many runners this weekend because of the ground and we're building up to the weekend.
So we were thrilled and I think that puts us just under four thousand pounds short of two million in prize money for the season. It would be nice if we could crack that today."
Potential jackpot
Today brings Wincanton and Jackpot D'athou in the opening race, an amateur handicapper. Ridden by Olive Nicholls, it's a horse who impresses and frustrates in equal measure.
"He will go back novice chasing during the summer but I thought I'd run him over hurdles a couple of times, when I thought was a suitable opportunity.
He should run well today. He is well capable of winning this if everything goes right. He has basically been a bit disappointing."
Later in the day brings Roadshow in the 3.15, and a chance for Harry Cobden to reach a milestone he is becoming well-accustomed to.
100th winner awaits Cobden
The Maiden Hurdle at Wincanton affords Harry Cobden the chance to make it 100 wins for his season, for the fifth time no less. Roadshow, however, is anything but a straightforward ride.
"We've had to spend hours and hours schooling him. As you can imagine with us, he's probably 300 hurdles. He's never stopped.
"He needs his fast ground but if he jumps well he could run very well. Sometimes these type of horses just need that experience first time."
So what about the rest of Paul's week, pre-Aintree?
"We've got a nice horse, Go West, at Kempton tomorrow and two or three on Wednesday at Exeter and Ludlow. Seeyouinmydreams will go well over fast ground at Exeter."
Preparations for the big one
And so inevitably, thoughts turn to the weekend and the big one. Is Paul's squad all in top order ahead of the marquee meeting?
"Yes, we've been schooling them all this morning. All the National horses jumped well, they all looked great. I'm very, very happy with them.
They are where we want them and we're looking forward to the weekend."
The conversation has been condensed for clarity. Watch the podcast to hear Paul's full comments and read his exclsuive Betfair column from Friday to get his thoughts on this weekend's runners.
Now read the latest horse racing previews and get our tipster's best bets
