Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Midseason yard update with Cheltenham plans and more

There were no runners last weekend for team Ditcheat but Barry Orr caught up with Paul Nicholls to discuss stable stars, Cheltenham Festival targets and fanastic racing to come at Windsor and Ascot next weekend...

  • Paul Nicholls provides a state of the yard update

  • He talks Cheltenham Festival plans

  • Says he can't wait to take Kandoo Kid to Aintree

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries - New Episode

The first half of January is usually a quiet time of year for Team Ditcheat and the yard had no runners on Saturday, due to the cancellation of racing at Kempton. So what better time for Betfair's Barry Orr to check in with Paul Nicholls about some of his stable stars and plans for the rest of the season?

Regent's Stroll set for Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Barry kicked off by asking about Regent's Stroll and Caldwell Potter.

Paul said: "I think I'm going to run Regent's Stroll over two miles next time. I need to find a race for him. Tactically, his last race [at Newbury on 28 December] didn't work out for him. He didn't run his race.

"I am looking forward to getting him out again. He will have an entry in the Supreme at Cheltenham."

As for Caldwell Potter, Paul said: "He's entered at Windsor on Friday. Another option is Warwick on 8 February. He has been working well at home."

Can't want to take Kandoo Kid to the Grand National

Then there's the Coral Gold Cup winner Kandoo Kid.

"Kandoo Kid is in great shape," said Paul. "He's on a mark of 152 now and I would like to keep him on that. I would like keep him on that for the Grand National.

"If we think he needs a run before then I might look at a two-and-a-half mile handicap at Newbury. But he doesn't need a run because he is brilliant fresh. We can't wait to go to Aintree.

"Bravemansgame will also have an entry for the Grand National, as will Threeunderthrufive."

Bumper pair set for Windsor and Cheltenham

Finally, Barry asked for an update on two bumper horses - Sinatra and No Drama This End.

Paul said: "Sinatra won very nicely at Chepstow on debut. He will run at Windsor this Sunday.

"No Drama This End also won nicely when he ran at Warwick on New Year's Eve. We are very happy with him. He will have an entry at the Cheltenham Festival but will only run if the ground is soft.

He will have one more run, run either at Cheltenham or at Aintree. Then he will go novice hurdling in the autumn."

This is just a condensed summary of Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries. Watch the latest episode now and read his exclusive preview of his runners every week.

