Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Aintree next for Rubaud and Kandoo Kid set for Newbury

A 14th win in the Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton for Paul Nicholls, with Rubaud, was the shining light of the weekend and the Betfair Ambassador said he was thrilled with his horse's never say die attitude.

"His tenacity to hold off the rest and win was fantastic," said Paul. "He was nowhere near his best but he won the race.

"We will freshen him up now and he will go to Aintree for the Grade 1 Novices' Chase over two-and-a-half miles on the first day of the festival in April.

"Hopefully, the Aintree track will suit him nicely."

Paul also provided updates on Golden Sun and Solo who both ran at Kempton on Saturday.

"Golden Sun was flat out all the way in his run at Kempton. He lacked a gear and, up in grade, they went a bit too quickly for him.

"Solo doesn't seem to mind the ground but he has not run for a while. He just wants to come on a slightly lower market. He is still an amazing horse, going on with enthusiasm."

Rickety Bridge stayed on well in the handicap at Chepstow on Saturday. Where will he run next?

Paul said: "He ran well. We were thrilled to see him return to form. He had some issues with his teeth but we have sorted that out and he ran a nice race.

Paul Nicholls' plans for this week

Wet weather is again expected to affect the racing schedule this week. Where does that leave Team Ditcheat's plans?

"I was going to have some at Wincanton but they have said it is heavy and waterlogged in places, so I am not going to run any.

"As for Taunton on Thursday, I always like to have a few there. I might have one to run there. I would like to see the weather dry up for Newbury at the weekend.

"I am going to enter [Grand National hopeful] Kandoo Kid for the £100K two-and-a-half mile handicap chase at Newbury on Saturday.

"He was second in the race last year on heavy ground and I would like to run him as a prep for Aintree. He needs one run and this is perfect timing. "

