Paul Nicholls: Yala Enki is very fit and looks to have solid claims

Live chance of reversing form with Does He Know

13:10 - Threeunderthrufive

He was beaten five and a half lengths by Does He Know at Chepstow a month ago at a time when some of mine, including him, were just needing their first run. Threeunderthrufive has improved since then and jumped for fun when winning stylishly at Exeter 12 days ago. So I'm hoping he has a nice live chance of turning the tables on Does He Know.

Fit, goes well fresh and has solid claims

13:45 - Yala Enki

No. 1 Yala Enki (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 157

He is versatile, stays extremely well, will relish this trip and is always very good fresh as he showed a year ago when he was only just chinned on the line in this race. He is definitely fit, will appreciate any rain that falls at Cheltenham and looks to have solid claims.

Politologue is in seriously good order while Rouge might need further

14:20 - Politologue & Rouge Vif

Only four run but two of them have won the Queen Mother Champion Chase including Politologue who gives every sign of being as good as ever at home at the age of 10. He enjoyed an away day at Wincanton recently and is another of mine who has a great record first time out. He is in seriously good order, fresh and bouncing and I think he has a great chance against Put The Kettle On and Nube Negra who were first and second in the Champion Chase in March.

Rouge Vif had a wind op after joining us this summer and has some decent form to his name. He gets a handy 6lbs from Nube Negra and Politologue and while I am still learning about him he has settled into a nice routine at home and has been pleasing in his work. It's encouraging that Rouge Vif has won first time out for the last two seasons but I just wonder if he might want a bit further than two miles these days.

New recruit goes very well and I'm expecting a good show

15:30 - Soningino

No. 2 Sonigino (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

He won twice over hurdles in deep ground in France and is an exciting horse who will make a chaser in time. Although he will be racing on different ground this time I do not see that as an issue. Soningino does things nicely at home, goes very well and I'm expecting a good show on his first start for Team Ditcheat.

Improved physically and should be competitive

16:00 Timeforatune

He was bought by John and Lisa Hales after winning his bumper for Brian Eckley at Ffos Las and then made a successful debut for us under a penalty at Chepstow last month. He has improved physically since then, stays well and should be competitive in this Listed bumper before he goes hurdling.

