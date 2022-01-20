To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paul Nicholls: Woman can brighten up a Rainyday at Lingfield

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul has five runners on the first day of Lingfield's Winter Millions meeting

Paul Nicholls isn't overly confident about the chances of his five runners at Lingfield on Friday but he does expect at least a few to run well...

"Best Chance: Rainyday Woman. 12:50. On a fiercely tough card I marginally prefer Rainyday Woman because she is so consistent."

Consistent Woman can produce a big run

12:50 - Rainyday Woman

She is on a roll, having won her last three starts including the Listed race at Taunton last time which was her long term target. This looks a tighter race with Nurse Susan an obvious danger and we are 3lbs worse off with Game On For Glory, the filly we beat at Taunton. But Rainyday Woman seems in top form at home and takes her races well so I'm hopeful of another big run from her.

Reliable and should run an honest race

14:25 - Calva d'Auge

He is a hardy character who has done very well for us, winning four of his last six starts but there is a price to pay as he has edged up to a career high handicap mark of 146. So he is not the easiest to place now but he is reliable, stays well, handles any ground and will run his usual honest race.

Step up in class but could run well

15:00 - Broken Halo

He was always going to be a chaser and he won very nicely on his second start over fences at Exeter on New Year's Day despite the trip being shorter than ideal for him. While this race is a step up in class for Broken Halo, he handles deep ground, is a stout stayer, and could run tidily.

Could well need this run and improve for it

15:35 - Hacker Des Places

He was far from disgraced on his return at Kempton over Christmas after a long time off with an injury. He tired late on that day as I expected when lack of peak fitness told and it wouldn't surprise me if he needs this run, too and will improve for it. He is also on a stiff enough handicap mark for winning an uncompetitive race at Wetherby by a long way in December 2020.

Good enough to win at her best

16:08 - Cut The Mustard

She has become frustrating and looked all over the winner jumping the final fence at Chepstow last month before again finding less than expected on the run in. She still ran very well that day and is good enough to win a chase like this if things go her way. I'm hoping Harry Cobden can smuggle her through the race before delivering his challenge as late as possible and putting her head in front on the line.

