Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Rubaud can go well at Warwick but Brave Kingdom my best chance at Uttoxeter

Rubaud has done a lot of schooling and has always looked a chaser

Soft ground ideal for Brave Kingdon who has a lovely chance

Don't Tell Sue has plenty in his favour after a string of seconds

Warwick

We found he had grade four ulcers after he disappointed on his last start. He has been treated for them and this will be his last race over hurdles before he goes chasing after March 1.

He took a tired fall at the last fence in the Wayward Lad at Kempton over Christmas where he was taking on two aeroplanes.

He has done a lot of schooling since, jumped brilliantly at home on Thursday morning and has always shaped as if he would make a chaser. Life is hard for horses like Rubaud with no beginner chases for him so he might as well get some more experience at Warwick where drying ground will help.

He knocked himself on his only start of the season at Exeter two months ago and pulled up lame. He's 100% fine now and needs to get back to form with trip and ground at Warwick on his side in this Veterans race.

He's run two decent races with our conditional Jay Tidball who keeps the ride. This isn't the most competitive race for the prize money so I am looking for another big run from Irish Hill.

A half-sister to Quel Destin she goes nicely at home and like all my bumper debutants will improve for the run.

Uttoxeter

It didn't really happen for him in bumpers last season but he shaped nicely on his hurdles debut at Christmas. He's from a strong staying family and is crying out for three miles so should relish this trip.

The more the ground dries up at Uttoxeter the better for Histrionic. We probably will not see the best of him until he goes handicapping.

In marked contrast the softer the conditions the better for Brave Kingdom who has been very hard to train.

He stays well and ran a very good race at Newbury at the end of last year on his first start for a while before tiring late on. He has a lovely chance.

He keeps hitting the woodwork having finished second in four of his last five starts and might just have won last time if he had jumped the last fence a little bit better.

He has plenty in his favour on soft ground over two and a half miles. Solid chance.

