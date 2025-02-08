Paul Nicholls Newbury Saturday Runners: Hitman can go close again at Newbury

Betfair ambassador on Team Ditcheat's Newbury nine

Bravemansgame prepares for Grand National run

Hitman can go close again after last year's second to Shishkin

Watch Paul Nicholls Ditcheat Decs...

I've always liked Tutti Quanti who was narrowly beaten on his hurdles debut just over a year ago by a filly who is now one of the favourites for the William Hill Handicap at Newbury on Saturday.

He then made all the running to win stylishly at Ffos Las three months ago. He suffered a nasty cut that day, so had to have a month off but he has done plenty of work and is ready to go.

He hasn't been the easiest to train, missed last season and needed the run at Newbury on his first start for 608 days.

He had a tiny little setback afterwards so I'd say he will probably need this outing as well before he goes chasing.

He's consistent and ran better than it looked at Uttoxeter last time where Freddie Gingell let him stride into the lead far too soon. He will not be doing that again at Newbury, a course that suits him. I'd like to think Kruger Park has a chance at the weights.

Both of mine should run well in this given that they do not have to carry any penalties. Bravemansgame had two hard races earlier in the season and I don't think he was quite at his best in the King George VI Chase at Kempton where he paid the price for chasing the free-running Il Est Francais.

I've freshened him up since then, taken off the blinkers and am fitting a tongue tie at the suggestion of Harry Cobden. This looks an ideal race for Bravemansgame's final start before the Grand National.

He is extremely consistent and so hard to place because he gets no help from the handicapper. He ran another cracker when an excellent second under top weight at Ascot last time.

Hitman has finished second in this race for the last two years and arguably ran a career best chasing home Shiskin 12 months ago. It wouldn't surprise me one bit to see him go close again.

You can put a line through his last run because I shouldn't have run him in such a hot race at Cheltenham.

He has been jumping fences nicely at home and could run tidily on his debut over fences in a competitive looking race.

He faced something of a daunting task at Exeter having to carry top weight of twelve stone in an open handicap.

He's nice and fresh now, loves Newbury and I'm looking for better from him in first time cheek-pieces to help focus his mind.

He's a decent recruit who made an eye-catching debut, when third in a valuable sales race at Punchestown Festival in April.

We have taken our time with Act of Innocence who goes nicely at home and will hopefully run very well.

I was pleased with his racecourse debut at Exeter where he won an uncompetitive bumper easily in November.

This is obviously a much tougher task but we do like him.

Timeform Verdict

Tutti Quanti - 13:15 Newbury

Tutti Quanti shaped well on his British debut when runner-up to Joyeuse - who is well fancied for the William Hill Handicap Hurdle on the same card - at Taunton last season and he showed improved form to go one place better on his return at Ffos Las in November.

Admittedly, that wasn't the strongest race of its type, but he beat another nice type who has franked the form since, and he seems sure to progress further. This looks a good opportunity for him to go in again under a penalty before having his sights raised further.

