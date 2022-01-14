Paul Nicholls: Threeunderthrufive can make it four on the spin at Warwick

Has come on for debut win

Kempton 12:55 - Milan Bridge

An ex Irish point-to-pointer, he shouwed a willing attitude when winning on his debut for us over hurdles at Lingfield in November, staying on strongly. He surprised us a bit that day because he is more workmanlike than flashy at home. He's come on for that run and I'm hoping he can take another step forward under a penalty.

Still learning about him but he has a nice chance

Kempton 14:05 - Rouge Vif

No. 4 Rouge Vif (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He is a classy chaser at his best and was up against several of the best two mile chasers in the country on his debut for us at Cheltenham. He probably needed the run that day and although well beaten in the end he gave Bryony Frost the impression he will appreciate this step up in trip to two and a half miles. We are still learning about Rouge Vif who has a nice chance if he has improved from that first race for us.

Track and trip will suit and has a favourite's chance

Kempton 14:40 - Gelino Bello

He is one of our better staying novices, won stylishly on his debut over hurdles at Aintree in October and has run really well in finishing second on his last two starts at Cheltenham to the highly rated Irish horse Blazing Khal. I've always thought this handicap was a suitable target for Gelino Bello who is progressive, jumps slickly and has a favourite's chance. Two miles, five furlongs on a flat track will suit him very well.

Sound jumper has a big chance to win again

Warwick 13:50 - Threeunderthrufive

No. 1 Threeunderthrufive (Ire) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.64 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He has made a brilliant start to his chasing career, rattling up a hat-trick on his last three starts. He jumps soundly and is nice and fresh now after a nice little break at home following four fairly quick races. Threeunderthrufive is a strong stayer and can handle any ground. Big chance.

Out-and-out stayer should relish conditions

Warwcik 15:00 - Grace A Vou Enki

He won twice over fences on heavy ground at Auteuil as a four-year-old before joining us this season and being a half brother to Yala Enki shapes like a thorough stayer. He kept on well when fifth behind Bardenstown Lad at Cheltenham in October and seemed in command when falling three out at Hereford last time. That was down to a silly lapse of concentration. While we haven't had him that long he strikes us as an out-an-out stayer who will relish the testing conditions he will find at Warwick.