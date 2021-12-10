Paul Nicholls: Three Under can make it three wins at Doncaster

Cheltenham

Come on since last run and is schooling great

13:50 - Lalor

He ran a race full of promise on his debut for us in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, staying on strongly to finish third just behind Protektorat who franked the form with an impressive win at Aintree on Saturday. He hadn't finished a race for 22 months so to run like that after loads of problems was really encouraging. He seems to have come on since then and schooled great on Thursday morning.

No. 4 Lalor (Ger) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 151

One of Lalor's best runs came at Cheltenham in cheekpieces on New Year's day 2020, so I'm putting them on again to sharpen him up a little bit because Harry Cobden felt he raced a touch lazily.

Our Money Back offer is back for the 13.50 at Cheltenham tomorrow.



Money back as a free bet if your horse fails to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd!



Available on Sportsbook or Exchange.



T&C's apply, click below for more details ? Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 10, 2021

Should get the trip and has a 5lb pull with Khan

14:25 - Gelino Bello

He is a lovely young prospect who won well at Aintree and is 5lbs better off with Blazing Khan who then beat him next time at Cheltenham 29 days ago. While I am not 100% convinced he stays three miles he should get it on the current ground of good to soft. He is definitely one for the future.

Doncaster

Still improving and has a great chance

12:55 - Threeunderthrufive

He has taken to fences like a natural, winning his last two races in style. This Grade 2 Novice Chase fits his programme perfectly as it is a month since he beat Does He Know with something to spare at Cheltenham. Threeunderthrufive is improving all the time, schooled well on Thursday morning and looks to have a great chance.

14:05 - Sonigino

He ran very well at Haydock on his debut for us on a day when the ground was far too quick for him. He was flat out all the way and also had to give weight to the rest of the field, so this handicap looks a more suitable opportunity off a mark of 128 with only 10st 7lbs on his back. The slower the ground at Doncaster the more he will like it. Nice chance.

14:40 - Magistrato

He found the ground at Cheltenham quicker than ideal last time when he finished fourth, beaten less than three lengths, behind Knight Salute. He led on the home turn there and was only headed in the last half furlong. Magistrato will be much happier with cut in the ground at Doncaster and now gets a handy 5lbs from Knight Salute and Porticello on a galloping track that should play to his strengths. Good each way chance.