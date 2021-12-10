- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 151
Paul Nicholls: Three Under can make it three wins at Doncaster
A relatively quiet Saturday for Paul Nicholls who saddles just five runners at Cheltenham and Doncaster, but among them he has some excellent chances of a winner...
Best chance: Threeunderthrufive - 14:05. Cheltenham. He has a great chance of completing a hat trick over fences.
Cheltenham
Come on since last run and is schooling great
He ran a race full of promise on his debut for us in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, staying on strongly to finish third just behind Protektorat who franked the form with an impressive win at Aintree on Saturday. He hadn't finished a race for 22 months so to run like that after loads of problems was really encouraging. He seems to have come on since then and schooled great on Thursday morning.
One of Lalor's best runs came at Cheltenham in cheekpieces on New Year's day 2020, so I'm putting them on again to sharpen him up a little bit because Harry Cobden felt he raced a touch lazily.
Should get the trip and has a 5lb pull with Khan
He is a lovely young prospect who won well at Aintree and is 5lbs better off with Blazing Khan who then beat him next time at Cheltenham 29 days ago. While I am not 100% convinced he stays three miles he should get it on the current ground of good to soft. He is definitely one for the future.
Doncaster
Still improving and has a great chance
He has taken to fences like a natural, winning his last two races in style. This Grade 2 Novice Chase fits his programme perfectly as it is a month since he beat Does He Know with something to spare at Cheltenham. Threeunderthrufive is improving all the time, schooled well on Thursday morning and looks to have a great chance.
He ran very well at Haydock on his debut for us on a day when the ground was far too quick for him. He was flat out all the way and also had to give weight to the rest of the field, so this handicap looks a more suitable opportunity off a mark of 128 with only 10st 7lbs on his back. The slower the ground at Doncaster the more he will like it. Nice chance.
He found the ground at Cheltenham quicker than ideal last time when he finished fourth, beaten less than three lengths, behind Knight Salute. He led on the home turn there and was only headed in the last half furlong. Magistrato will be much happier with cut in the ground at Doncaster and now gets a handy 5lbs from Knight Salute and Porticello on a galloping track that should play to his strengths. Good each way chance.
