Paul Nicholls Sunday Windsor Runners: Jubilee Alpha has a lovely chance despite her penalty

Paul Nicholls has six runners at Windsor on Friday

Jubilee Alpha my best chance on the afternoon

Pic D'Orhy can go well in Fleur De Lys Chase

Sinnatra a lovely young prospect

She's classy mare who was arguably unlucky not to win on her debut over hurdles at Newbury before gaining a comfortable success in a Listed Mares' Hurdle at Taunton on December 30.

I think a lot of Jubilee Alpha who has a lovely chance despite carrying an 8lbs penalty. She won tidily at Taunton and has a lovely chance.

He's been knocking on the door on all three starts this season and it's frustrating that he hasn't managed to get his head in front.

He has a lot in his favour here the step up in trip on a flat track sure to suit him and I'd like to think he has a great chance.

He paid the penalty for going way too fast in the early stages of the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

He had no chance of finishing setting off at that pace and was eventually pulled up. I've put a line through that run and have freshened Sans Bruit up since then. We ride him completely differently at Windsor but he still looks on too high a handicap mark.

He is so tough and genuine, one of our stars at the moment, and looked as good as ever in winning a Grade 2 Chase at Ascot late in November.

The plan was to run him eight days ago in the Grade 2 Chase at Kempton he has won before but with that race lost to the weather this looked a suitable alternative.

While the track at Windsor should suit him well this is probably the best race Pic D'Orhy has run in. He's a proper horse, keeps on winning and is one of a number with a chance.

She joined us this season after a rewarding spell in Point-to-Points and Hunter Chases and has found her level since going handicapping.

She was suited by the stiff nature of the track at Ascot where she ran very well to finish second before finding the track too sharp and the pace too quick at Hereford last time in a mares' race.

The step up in trip to three and a half miles should suit Regatta de Blanc and hopefully they will go a bit steadier than last time.

He's a lovely young prospect who won his bumper impressively from the front on his racecourse debut at Chepstow two months ago.

He was always in command that day and cruised home unchallenged. It's hard to say what he beat there but he continues to please at home and we do like him.

Timeform Verdict

Jubilee Alpha - 12:45 Windsor

Jubilee Alpha was runner-up in a Grade 2 bumper at Aintree last season and she shaped with plenty of promise on her hurdling debut when third at Newbury in November.

A lack of jumping experience caught her out at the final couple of flights but she ran on in really encouraging style and duly built on that promise to reverse the form with the winner and register a smooth success in a listed race at Taunton last month.

It was impressive how readily Jubilee Alpha settled matters and, even under a penalty here, the form she showed at Taunton places her 11 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. In keeping with most of this field, she also has the Timeform 'small p' to denote she's likely to improve.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here